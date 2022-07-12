Turquoise Health Partners with Komodo Health to Unlock New Insights About Payments, Patient Journeys, and Episodes of Care

SAN FRANCISCO & SAN DIEGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Turquoise Health and Komodo Health announced a partnership today to expand the depth of healthcare insights that power the Turquoise Clear Rates Data Platform. Building on Komodo technology, Turquoise Health is strengthening the power of its platform with intelligence from the Komodo Healthcare Map™. The partnership will equip Turquoise Health with information and insights to analyze patient journeys on a holistic basis to better understand the full constellation of costs associated with healthcare encounters. The combined breadth and depth of payment data for millions of patients will deliver greater visibility into healthcare prices and help simplify payer-provider contracts that will ultimately drive down costs for all stakeholders, including patients.

“An individual patient journey is always unique. But when you pool together data for millions of patients, patterns start to emerge,” said Chris Severn, CEO of Turquoise Health. “Our partnership with Komodo Health helps us identify these cost and care patterns. The complexity of healthcare services can be abstracted away, allowing us to estimate the services and costs for an individual patient’s episode of care before they get care, while also accounting for variations in practice patterns and utilization.”

“It’s exciting to work alongside a data-driven, digital-first company like Turquoise Health that shares our passion for disrupting the status quo in healthcare and finding ways to meaningfully reduce the enormous burden on patients as they navigate the healthcare system,” said Aswin Chandrakantan, MD, Chief Medical Officer at Komodo Health. “Our collaboration will help democratize access to valuable cost information that has historically been too difficult to understand and interpret at scale.”

Real-world data from Komodo’s Healthcare Map, accessed through its Sentinel application, will serve as a crucial pillar of insight for Turquoise customers to gain a better understanding of the full cost of a healthcare encounter. Turquoise can then enrich its own data with aggregated patient-level insights from Komodo, infusing critical claims context into its software as the company continues to evolve and scale its software solution.

About Turquoise Health: Since its founding in 2020, Turquoise Health has aggregated billions of rate records to power a new price-transparent marketplace for providers, payers, and patients. Turquoise Health recently announced a Series A funding of $20M led by Andreessen-Horowitz and is frequently featured in major media such as WSJ, NYT, and Axios. Learn more at turquoise health.

About Komodo Health

Komodo Health builds groundbreaking software solutions powered by our Healthcare Map™ — the industry’s largest and most comprehensive view of real-world patient journey data. Komodo’s next-generation analytics make it easy to unlock meaningful insights and create more cost-effective, value-driven solutions that improve patient outcomes. In our mission to reduce the global burden of disease, we help healthcare and Life Sciences enterprises answer healthcare’s most complex questions. For more information, visit komodohealth.com.