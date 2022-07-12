Dynamic Announces Strategic Partnership with CAIS

PHOENIX--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Dynamic Advisor Solutions dba Dynamic Wealth Advisors, a professional services provider for wealth advisors, announced an enterprise-level agreement with CAIS, the leading alternative investment platform servicing the wealth management and asset management industries. As Dynamic continues to accelerate development of institutionalized asset management services, the partnership with CAIS allows Dynamic’s advisor affiliates to access a range of alternative investment capabilities, addressing Dynamic’s need for high-net-worth client solutions.

Dynamic’s U.S. network comprises approximately 80 wealth advisory practices in 17 states; it includes Independent Advisor Representatives (IARs) and Registered Investment Advisors (RIAs), serving nearly 5,000 clients and $3.1 billion in assets.

Under the terms of the agreement, Dynamic advisors have access to CAIS’s end-to-end alternative investment solution, which includes a diversified menu of top-tier hedge funds, private equity, private credit and real estate investment products. The CAIS platform also provides streamlined execution, integrated reporting capabilities, sophisticated analytics, robust education resources and independent, third-party due diligence.

“We’re honored to partner with CAIS, the Amazon of the alternative investments space,” said Kostya Etus, CFA®, head of strategy, Dynamic Investment Management. “In a rising interest rate environment, there’s no better time to provide access to alternative investments; the robust CAIS platform allows Dynamic to help our advisors manage risk, delivering on our promise of solutions in times of market volatility and increasing demand from high-net-worth clients.”

One such advisor, Tom McCann, CFP®, managing partner of Crestview Capital Management in Agoura Hills, Calif., has been incorporating alternative investments across client portfolios since 2015. “We want to have non-traditional sources of return, mitigate risk as much as possible and meet the complex planning needs of our high-net-worth clients,” said McCann. “That’s where alternative investments can play a role.

“CAIS has made it an open marketplace for advisors on their platform, a much more fluid, transparent and easy purchasing process for us and our clients.” McCann noted, “Based upon a client’s unique situation, we can utilize CAIS for a best-in-breed menu of sophisticated investments that have been thoroughly vetted by Mercer, helping us meet our fiduciary obligations to clients and deliver an institutional level of portfolio management at lower account minimums.”

About CAIS

CAIS is the leading alternative investment platform for financial advisors who seek improved access to, and education about, alternative investment funds and products. CAIS provides financial advisors with a broad selection of alternative investment strategies, including hedge funds, private equity, private credit, real estate, digital assets, and structured notes, allowing them to capitalize on opportunities and/or withstand ever-changing markets. CAIS also offers custom solutions for advisors seeking to create custom fund vehicles around ideas they source, as well as an industry-leading learning system, CAIS IQ, to help advisors learn faster, remember longer, and improve client outcomes.

All funds listed on CAIS undergo Mercer’s independent due diligence and ongoing monitoring. Mercer diligence reports and fund ratings are available to advisors on the CAIS password-protected platform. CAIS streamlines the end-to-end transaction process through digital subscriptions and integrated reporting with Fidelity, Schwab, and Pershing, which make investing in alternatives simple.

Founded in 2009, CAIS, a fintech leader, is empowering over 5,300+ unique advisor firms/teams who oversee more than $2.5+ trillion in network assets. Since its inception, CAIS has facilitated over $17+ billion in transaction volume as the first truly open marketplace where financial advisors and asset managers engage and transact directly on a massive scale. CAIS has offices in New York, Los Angeles, Austin, and San Francisco. For more information about CAIS, please visit www.caisgroup.com.

Securities offered through CAIS Capital LLC, member FINRA, SIPC.

About Dynamic Advisor Solutions dba Dynamic Wealth Advisors

For successful wealth advisors who value independence and want to elevate their practices to the next level, Dynamic Advisor Solutions is a professional services provider, delivering a complete business and investment solution, myVirtualPractice™, to create efficiencies so advisors can focus on providing exceptional client experiences. For more information, visit DynamicAdvisorSolutions.com.

Investment advisory services are offered through Dynamic Advisor Solutions, LLC, dba Dynamic Wealth Advisors, an SEC registered investment advisor. Tom McCann is an Investment Advisor Representative with Dynamic Wealth Advisors dba Crestview Capital Management.