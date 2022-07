NASCAR and SeatGeek Enter Multi-Year Official Partnership

NEW YORK & DAYTONA BEACH, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--NASCAR and SeatGeek, the high-growth technology platform that is transforming the live event experience for fans, teams, and venues, today announced a multi-year partnership. After entering into a relationship that allowed fans to buy and sell tickets to the sold-out Daytona 500 earlier this year, NASCAR and its owned and operated tracks have expanded SeatGeek’s role within the sport as its Official Ticket Marketplace Partner.

​“ Fans from all 50 states and 41 different countries across five continents descended upon Daytona to experience the 64th running of the Great American race this past February,” said Daryl Wolfe, EVP and Chief Revenue Officer, NASCAR. “ Our new partners at SeatGeek did a tremendous job integrating into our ticket sales ecosystem and providing fans with a frictionless process to buy tickets best-suited for their race day needs. Expanding our partnership across all NASCAR owned and operated tracks was an easy decision.”

Whether fans like to sit close to the track, take in the view from the top of the stands, or camp in the infield, SeatGeek’s easy-to-navigate app and website help find the perfect ticket to help customize their race-day experience at the track. SeatGeek's client-first approach will help NASCAR target and convert new customers through customized messaging across SeatGeek's deep database of event-goers.

“ Our partnership with NASCAR helps us engage with one of the most passionate fan bases in sports. To us, this isn’t just a ticketing deal, it’s a true partnership,” said Jeff Ianello, EVP of Client Partnerships at SeatGeek. “ After a hugely successful Daytona 500, it was apparent to us that we are two like-minded brands that prioritize putting the fan experience at the forefront of everything we do. Together, we will create only the best experiences for the NASCAR fans of today and tomorrow.”

As an Official Partner of NASCAR, SeatGeek will have a presence across all NASCAR-owned tracks and Digital Properties, linking fans directly to SeatGeek’s NASCAR Racing HQ to buy tickets for an upcoming race. SeatGeek will also become a member of NASCAR Fuel For Business Council, allowing them to connect with NASCAR's broad base of Official Partners on business-to-business opportunities and co-promotions.

Like new tires after a pit stop, SeatGeek continues to roll, adding new partners across all sports. In the first half of 2022 alone, the company announced new partnerships with the NHL’s Florida Panthers, Citi Open Tennis Tournament, Fiesta Bowl, Kansas City Current of the NWSL, and Leeds United of the English Premier League.

ABOUT SEATGEEK

SeatGeek is on a mission to transform the live event experience for fans, teams and venues. By combining a consumer marketplace with innovative primary ticketing box office technology, SeatGeek has become a high-growth global ticketing leader. SeatGeek delights fans through industry-first features including: Deal Score, its proprietary ticket rating technology; Rally, its event-day operating system; and SeatGeek Swaps, the first return policy offered by a major ticketer. In parallel, the platform's open-ecosystem enterprise ticketing software empowers teams, venues and promoters to efficiently grow their businesses while delivering the superior experience that all fans deserve.

SeatGeek is proud to partner with some of the most recognized names in sports and live entertainment across the globe including the Dallas Cowboys, Brooklyn Nets and Liverpool F.C., as well as Major League Soccer (MLS), National Football League (NFL), half of the English Premier League (EPL) and multiple theaters across NYC’s Broadway and London’s West End. Curious? Visit www.seatgeek.com.

ABOUT NASCAR

The National Association for Stock Car Auto Racing, LLC (NASCAR) is the sanctioning body for the No. 1 form of motorsports in the United States and owner of 16 of the nation’s major motorsports entertainment facilities. NASCAR consists of three national series (NASCAR Cup Series™, NASCAR Xfinity Series™, and NASCAR Camping World Truck Series™), four regional series (ARCA Menards Series™, ARCA Menards Series East & West and the NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour™), one local grassroots series (NASCAR Advance Auto Parts Weekly Series™) and three international series (NASCAR Pinty’s Series™, NASCAR Mexico Series™, NASCAR Whelen Euro Series™). The International Motor Sports Association™ (IMSA®) governs the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship™, the premier U.S. sports car series. NASCAR also owns Motor Racing Network, Racing Electronics, and ONE DAYTONA. Based in Daytona Beach, Florida, with offices in eight cities across North America, NASCAR sanctions more than 1,200 races in more than 30 U.S. states, Canada, Mexico and Europe. For more information visit www.NASCAR.com and www.IMSA.com, and follow NASCAR on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and Snapchat (‘NASCAR’).