Speedchain – Polygon Partner for Layer-2 B2B Payments

ATLANTA--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Speedchain, Inc. a fintech focused on revolutionizing business to business payments via a modern connected data platform, has entered into an agreement with Polygon, a leading blockchain and scaling solution for decentralized systems and applications. The partnership will add capacity to Speedchain’s data and payments platform that has distributed $1.6 Billion in both corporate and government sector transactions since 2021.

This collaboration will allow Speedchain to enhance its B2B payment platform (SPX) by leveraging Polygon’s layer-2 Ethereum-based scaling solutions. Speedchain will utilize the partnership with Polygon to allow its business trading partners to leverage smart contracts on a scalable L2 platform providing a new standard for transparency, security, speed and flexibility of processing accounts payables and receivables.

Details of the partnership include access to Polygon’s L2 scaling expertise and eco-friendly blockchain solutions leveraging Speedchain’s reimagined hierarchical wallet for the enterprise.

“Our partnership with Polygon will enable us to expand and accelerate our offerings to our members, enabling them to align modern solutions at pace with their individual strategies. Polygon and Speedchain have a shared vision of a foundational change in how companies trade and communicate - and for our members, that means securing payments and data, while lowering operating costs,” said Speedchain CEO, Daniel Cage.

Speedchain’s CTO, Vince Dell’Anno added, “We also look forward to working with Polygon on several industry-defining initiatives to bring practical finance innovations to the enterprise via blockchain technologies.”

“Through this collaboration, Speedchain’s B2B payment platform will provide enterprises the benefits and security of decentralized technology while allowing them to take advantage of the efficiency, speed, and affordability of Polygon. We’re eager to see this coalition flourish in the coming months,” Antoni Martin, Global Head of Polygon Enterprise

About Speedchain

Speedchain provides a modernized approach for delivering more effective, efficient and secure B2B payments. Our cloud native payments platform enables our members to experience flexible, fast, transparent payments and achieve deeper insights into their B2B payment activities.