NuScale Power and Paragon Sign License Agreement to Make NuScale Reactor Protection System Design Available for Industry Use

PORTLAND, Ore.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--NuScale Power (“NuScale”) and Paragon Energy Solutions (“Paragon”) signed a license agreement that will enable potential widespread use of the innovative and advanced Highly Integrated Protection System (HIPS) platform. The HIPS platform is a reactor protection system architecture jointly developed by NuScale and Rock Creek Innovations (RCI), a hardware supplier of commercial nuclear protections systems, who was acquired by Paragon in December 2021.

RCI has partnered with NuScale since 2010, a relationship that speaks to NuScale’s commitment to maintaining a U.S.-centered manufacturing and supply chain. This relationship will continue to thrive under Paragon’s leadership; Paragon has over 30 years of experience in providing the nuclear sector with well-established technology solutions, such as instrumentation and control (I&C) systems, sophisticated software testing, and numerous repair programs.

In 2017, the U.S. Nuclear Regulatory Commission (NRC) evaluated the HIPS platform developed for NuScale’s SMR, concluding that it is an effective platform for safety-related instrumentation and control systems in nuclear applications. The signing of this license agreement enables the broader nuclear industry to implement the NRC-approved HIPS platform. This agreement will propel the industry forward in meeting global decarbonization goals in the near-term by enabling an efficient, cost-effective and cyber-resistant reactor protection solution for other reactor designs through the use of the HIPS platform.

“The nuclear community shares a common goal of delivering carbon-free and reliable power to our respective customers and ensuring the highest level of safety,” said John Hopkins, NuScale President and Chief Executive Officer. “NuScale and Paragon are thrilled to offer our sophisticated HIPS technology to help our industry advance into a clean energy future.”

“The HIPS technology is a game-changer for nuclear power plant operators who are looking for safety-related systems that work for multiple decades without major upgrades,” said Doug VanTassell, President and CEO of Paragon Energy Services.

The agreement supports the U.S. Department of Energy’s (DOE) report released earlier this year, “America’s Strategy to Secure the Supply Chain for a Robust Clean Energy Transition,” designed to retain and develop U.S. jobs through the exploration of mutually beneficial domestic business relationships. This includes, but is not limited to, U.S. and State Government grants and funding opportunities in addition to developing U.S. manufacturing opportunities. Similarly, NuScale’s collaboration with the U.S. Reactor Forging Consortium (RFC) in April complements the goals of the DOE by establishing domestic partnerships with the shared goal of building out a robust U.S. supply chain.

About NuScale Power

NuScale Power Corporation (NYSE: SMR) is poised to meet the diverse energy needs of customers across the world. It has developed small modular reactor (SMR) nuclear technology to supply energy for electrical generation, district heating, desalination, commercial-scale hydrogen production and other process heat applications. The groundbreaking NuScale Power Module™ (NPM), a small, safe pressurized water reactor, can generate 77 megawatts of electricity (MWe) and can be scaled to meet customer needs. NuScale’s 12-module VOYGR™-12 power plant is capable of generating 924 MWe, and NuScale also offers four-module VOYGR-4 (308 MWe) and six-module VOYGR-6 (462 MWe) power plants, as well as other configurations based on customer needs.

Founded in 2007, NuScale is headquartered in Portland, Ore., and has offices in Corvallis, Ore.; Rockville, Md.; Charlotte, N.C.; Richland, Wash.; and London, UK. To learn more, visit NuScale Power's website or follow us on Twitter, Facebook, LinkedIn and Instagram.

About Paragon Energy Solutions

For more than 30 years, Paragon has provided an unmatched level of commitment to tackling the nuclear industry’s most difficult challenges. Dedicated to quality, safety, reliability, and carbon-free energy, the company delivers premium products to nuclear energy facilities with proven reductions in direct costs, parts inventory, improved process efficiency, and obsolescence solutions. www.paragones.com or (865) 966-5330. Follow Paragon on LinkedIn or Twitter.

