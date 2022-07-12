Octo Wins Five-Year Application Development Support Services (ADSS) Contract to Support FCC

RESTON, Va.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Octo, the premier IT modernization provider for the Federal Government, today announced it has been awarded a five-year contract with a total ceiling value of $203,555,000 for all vendors to provide services for the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) under its Application Development Support Services (ADSS) program. Octo will provide program management and software development using extreme programming (XP) for the FCC Information Technology Center (ITC).

Under this contract, Octo will harness resources from its recently expanded oLabs™ innovation hub to provide accelerated solutions to the FCC. Mehul Sanghani, CEO of Octo, said, “ We are excited to bring our proven tools and processes to the FCC in support of their mission to regulate communications in the United States including promoting communication technology innovations. We are confident that, through the use of our next-gen technologies and teams working at our oLabs R&D facility, we will meet and exceed the requirements of this key FCC initiative.”

Octo invested more than $10 million in the expansion of oLabs which now offers more than 15 petaflops of AI compute and two petabytes of FlashBlade storage. In addition to the many new development tools for specialized R&D and a space purpose built to facilitate collaboration between Octo’s staff and its federal customers, oLabs serves as a hub for internal collaboration and product development focused on solving federal agencies’ most complex issues.

“ Octo has long understood the power of collaboration when it comes to creating and delivering cutting-edge solutions,” said Tom Lee, General Manager of Octo’s Civilian Business Unit. “ We are pleased this contract will allow us to work with our teammates and partners at Nuvitek, CivicActions, Emprata, and DefyneIT and harness the power of oLabs to create transformative emerging technology solutions that enable faster modernization and enhanced citizen engagement at the FCC.”

