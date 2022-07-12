Sephora Elevates The Future Of Commerce, Partners With commercetools As Next-Generation Commerce Solution

DURHAM, N.C.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Today, commercetools, the leader in digital commerce and inventor of headless commerce, announced Sephora, the prestige beauty omni-retailer, has selected commercetools as its next-generation commerce solution. By enlisting commercetools’ technology, Sephora is accelerating its digital architecture growth with state-of-the-art MACH (Microservices Based, API-First, Cloud-Native, Headless)-based technology, continuing to provide modern, seamless digital experiences for its customers.

Sephora, an early leader in e-commerce and digital shopping, is on a mission to give its customers the ability to shop without constraints, anytime, anywhere. As the retailer looks to the future of its business, it is aiming to unify its in-store and online shopping experiences for customers, bolster omnichannel offerings, and increase personalization throughout its digital experiences. With the help of commercetools, Sephora will be able to more flexibly and cost-effectively accelerate new digital experiences and enhanced e-commerce functionalities.

“At Sephora, we are constantly focused on delivering best-in-class experiences for our clients, both in our stores as well as online, and are dedicated to meeting their ever-evolving wants and needs,” said Sree Sreedhararaj, Chief Technology Officer of Sephora. “The superior technology and MACH-based architecture commercetools provides are not only incredibly reliable, but they also allow us to scale quickly and efficiently, ensuring our clients are always getting the digital experience they deserve and have come to expect from Sephora.”

Empowering Sephora to move from an older legacy system to a composable architecture, the commercetools MACH-based approach to commerce was a natural fit and progression for the retailer. Selected because of its superior technology and architecture, through a very thorough and intensive evaluation of the solution, Sephora found commercetools to be the most performant, scalable, and reliable offering and was best equipped to meet all of the retailer’s needs. With commercetools, Sephora will now be able to take a more nimble and adaptable approach to its digital experiences, allowing for the continuous development of new frictionless features for its clients.

“Sephora has long been the gold standard for digital customer experiences, continually reinventing how consumers shop online. At commercetools, we are excited to help Sephora continue to drive disruption in the space and deliver the most innovative and engaging opportunities for its customers,” said Dirk Hoerig, Chief Executive Officer, and Co-Founder of commercetools. “We’re honored that Sephora has chosen commercetools as its partner for the next generation of its digital commerce business.”

About commercetools

commercetools is the world’s leading product portfolio for next-generation B2C and B2B commerce. To break the market out of being restrained by legacy suites, commercetools invented a headless, API-first, multi-tenant SaaS commerce platform that is cloud-native and uses flexible microservices. Using modern development building blocks in a true cloud platform provided by commercetools, customers can deliver the best commerce experiences across every touchpoint on a large scale. commercetools has offices across the US, Europe, and Asia Pacific, with headquarters in Germany. Since 2010, commercetools software has been implemented by Fortune 500 companies across industries, from retail to manufacturing and from telecommunications to fashion. commercetools is also a founding member of the MACH Alliance, a group of independent, future-thinking tech companies dedicated to advocating for open, best-of-breed technology ecosystems. For more information, please visit www.commercetools.com.

About Sephora Americas

Since its debut in North America more than 20 years ago, Sephora has been a leader in prestige omni-retail with the mission of creating an inviting beauty shopping experience and inspiring fearlessness in our community. With the goal of delivering unbiased shopping support and a personalized experience, Sephora invites clients to discover thousands of products from more than 340 carefully curated brands, explore online and through our mobile app, enjoy services at the Beauty Studio and engage with expertly trained Beauty Advisors in more than 500 stores across the Americas. And with its new long-term retail strategic partnership, clients can now shop Sephora at Kohl’s, a fully immersive, premium beauty destination, with 200 locations in 2021, and at least 850 locations by 2023. Clients can access the free-to-join Beauty Insider program and digital community, which together enhance the experience of Sephora’s passionate clients.

Sephora has been an industry-leading champion of diversity, inclusivity, and empowerment, guided by our longstanding company values. In 2019, Sephora announced a new tagline and manifesto, “We Belong to Something Beautiful,” to reinforce its dedication to fostering belonging amongst all clients and employees and to publicly strive for a more inclusive vision for retail in the Americas. Sephora continues to give back to our communities and advance inclusion in our industry through its social impact and equity programming, called the Sephora D&I Heart Journey.

For more information, visit: https://www.sephora.com/about-us and @Sephora on social media. For media inquiries, please visit our Sephora newsroom or email ExternalComms@sephora.com