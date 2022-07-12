Moveworks Partners with TCS to Transform the Service Desk with AI

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Moveworks, the AI platform that powers the best places to work, today announced its partnership with Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), a leading global IT services, consulting, and business solutions organization. The partnership allows joint customers to provide seamless support to their employees at any time, in any language, and from any location.

With the shift to “work from anywhere,” employees need immediate support to stay productive, whether they have an IT issue, an HR request, or a question about the expense policy. Conventional service desks can’t achieve the speed and scale required to deliver 24/7 help, in real time, to a hybrid workforce. Today, service desks take an average of three days to resolve employees’ issues, which ultimately reduces productivity and engagement across the company. The Moveworks and TCS partnership aims to eliminate this problem altogether — by giving employees the support they need in a matter of seconds, not days.

“Progressive enterprises are adopting artificial intelligence and other digital technologies to enhance the overall employee experience,” said K Ananth Krishnan, Chief Technology Officer, TCS. “This partnership with Moveworks will enable our customers to transform their service desks with AI. They can rely on our expertise and Moveworks’ technology to support their workforce, automatically.”

Mutual clients of Moveworks and TCS have greatly reduced their service desk costs as well as their mean time to resolution (MTTR) — including some of the top automakers, healthcare providers, and technology vendors from around the world. TCS’ deep domain knowledge and technology expertise — combined with the powerful Moveworks platform — allows these customers to provide the kind of workplace experience their employees expect, along with detailed insights to measure their service quality. Global insurance broker, AssuredPartners, relies on both companies for its employee support needs.

“Traditional IT service desk models simply aren’t sufficient in meeting all of our employees’ support needs,” said Sankha Ghosh, CIO at AssuredPartners. “Both TCS and Moveworks have been instrumental in helping us transform our overall employee experience. The new digital solution allows our employees to get the technology support they need in a matter of minutes — not days — so they can focus on things that really matter.”

“To create a world-class employee experience, companies need both their business knowledge and sophisticated technology that can address the nuances of their unique digital business. TCS leverages its deep contextual knowledge and digital champions to overcome these specific challenges, while Moveworks’ AI autonomously learns the intricacies of each customer environment,” said Anupam Singhal, Business Head, Financial Services, Tata Consultancy Services. “Together, TCS and Moveworks empower service desks to make supporting employees effortless.”

“The nature of work has fundamentally changed, which means businesses need to completely rethink the way they support their employees,” said Bhavin Shah, CEO of Moveworks. “Our partnership with TCS is about empowering businesses to meet their employees’ expectations — by providing a single place they can go for instant support. With the help of TCS, this experience will be the gold standard for businesses around the world.”

About Moveworks

Moveworks is the AI platform that powers the best places to work.

Today, employees deal with endless distractions: They wait days to get IT support, search through dozens of systems to find the new HR policy, and don’t learn about critical changes until it’s too late. Moveworks lets them focus on what really matters. Our AI platform gives employees support in seconds, just by asking for what they need, and enables leaders to prevent problems in advance. With Moveworks, companies like Hearst, DocuSign, and Broadcom make work magic.

For more information, visit: Moveworks.com

About Tata Consultancy Services (TCS)

Tata Consultancy Services is an IT services, consulting, and business solutions organization that has been partnering with many of the world’s largest businesses in their transformation journeys for over 50 years. TCS offers a consulting-led, cognitive powered, integrated portfolio of business, technology, and engineering services and solutions. This is delivered through its unique Location Independent Agile™ delivery model, recognized as a benchmark of excellence in software development.

A part of the Tata group, India's largest multinational business group, TCS has over 592,000 of the world’s best-trained consultants in 46 countries. The company generated consolidated revenues of US $25.7 billion in the fiscal year ended March 31, 2022, and is listed on the BSE (formerly Bombay Stock Exchange) and the NSE (National Stock Exchange) in India. TCS' proactive stance on climate change and award-winning work with communities across the world have earned it a place in leading sustainability indices such as the MSCI Global Sustainability Index and the FTSE4Good Emerging Index. For more information, visit www.tcs.com