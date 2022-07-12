Revere Payments Is Announced as the Official Payment Processing Platform of Social Media Platform CloutHub

LAS VEGAS & IRVINE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Revere Payments announced that it is proud to become the official payments processor of CloutHub – the next-generation social media platform.

"There is a place for everybody on CloutHub! It's that simple," said Jeff Brain, Founder, and CEO of CloutHub. "Revere Payments' dedication to ensuring the freedom for all to do business makes them the perfect payments partner for us."

CloutHub is revolutionizing the social media industry, directly addressing the challenges with social media - free expression, privacy, and user health.

"We are privileged to work with CloutHub. We support and admire that they have created a platform that strives to address issues, solve problems and enrich people and their communities," said Wendy Kinney, Founder, and CEO of Revere Payments. "We feel uniquely qualified to serve CloutHub and its users.

About Revere Payments:

Businesses and organizations of every type and size use Revere Payments to accept payments, donations, and contributions confidently. We protect American businesses, churches, non-profits, and others from the most prominent payment companies with radical agendas and the cancel culture they use to endanger your ability to do business. Revere Payments is a brand wholly owned and operated by commerce and payments platform Metrics Global.

To learn more about Revere Payments, visit reverepayments.com.