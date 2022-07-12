Workforce Edge Partners with Caesars Entertainment to Provide Nearly 50,000 Eligible U.S.-Based Team Members Access to Robust Tuition Benefit Program

HERNDON, Va.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Today, Workforce Edge, a complete employee education management platform powered by Strategic Education, Inc., announced a partnership with Caesars Entertainment Inc. to provide nearly 50,000 eligible U.S.-based Team Members access to low to no-cost degrees through Strayer University and Capella University, as well as other in-network degree programs, to support the casino-entertainment giant’s robust tuition benefit campaign, “All-In On Education.” Eligible U.S.-based Team Members will have no out-of-pocket costs for Sophia Learning, an online and on-demand learning platform providing general education-level courses to help kick-start students’ educational journeys and pursuit of professional development.

“Caesars Entertainment’s investment in its workforce through the ‘All-In On Education’ campaign will position it as the go-to employer in the entertainment space for individuals looking to advance their economic mobility,” said Terry McDonough, President, Education Technology Services at Strategic Education. “We are thrilled to support Caesars as they provide their eligible workforce of nearly 50,000 Team Members with access to our best-in-class tuition assistance platform, and we look forward to our new partnership.”

In addition to the low to no-cost options at Strayer and Capella, through this partnership, eligible Caesars Team Members looking to gain professional and personal development can do so by taking advantage of degree programs and reimbursement of eligible educational expenses to lessen out-of-pocket tuition costs through its Workforce Edge network of education programs. Eligible Caesars full-time and part-time Team Members may also utilize their yearly tuition assistance allocation to fund completing or starting a new degree program at an accredited higher education institution of their choice regardless of subject of study, a process that will be managed through Workforce Edge.

“Through our partnership with Workforce Edge, we’re able to expand and improve our education assistance to our Team Members at Caesars Entertainment,” said Stephanie Lepori, Chief Administrative and Accounting Officer, Caesars Entertainment. “The platform has allowed us to create an easy-to-use and helpful portal for our eligible Team Members where they can learn about the benefits that are now being offered to them. We’re excited to continue to elevate Caesars as a leading employer in the gaming and entertainment space.”

Beginning July 6, 2022, eligible Caesars Team Members will be able to take advantage of the tuition assistance benefits. For participating Team Members, Workforce Edge will serve as the one-stop-shop portal for Caesars to administer and disburse tuition assistance benefits and aid the Company in better understanding the impact of its investment.

Strategic Education supports more than 1,000 employer partners in their efforts to upskill and retain their workforce and provides a suite of groundbreaking education solutions to help employers stay one step ahead of their competition. Workforce Edge serves as a solution to help employers offer their workforce higher education options that are customizable, relevant, innovative and affordable. Since launching in January 2021, Workforce Edge has partnered with many industry-leading employers to help administer tuition assistance benefits.

Companies interested in partnering with Workforce Edge can visit https://www.workforceedge.com/ to learn more.

