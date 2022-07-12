Generational Equity Advises Don & Roy's Cycle Shop in its Sale to Action Power Sports

DALLAS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Generational Equity, a leading mergers and acquisitions advisor for privately held businesses, is pleased to announce the sale of its client Don & Roy's Cycle Shop, Inc. (dba Don & Roy’s MotorSports) to Action Power Sports, Inc. The transaction closed April 1, 2022.

Founded in 1958, Don & Roy’s MotorSports (DRM) is a motorsports dealership located in Brookfield, Wisconsin. The Company operates through three major internal profit centers: new and used sales, parts and accessories, and service.

DRM offers an extensive selection of new and pre-owned inventory including the following: Motorcycles (Honda, Polaris, and Yamaha), ATVs (Can-Am, Honda, Kawasaki, Polaris, and Yamaha), Utility Vehicles (Can-Am, Honda, Polaris, and Yamaha), Personal Watercraft (Kawasaki, Sea-Doo and Yamaha), Snowmobiles (Polaris, and Ski-Doo), and Triton Trailers. The Company also has an outstanding selection of OEM Ski-Doo, Polaris, Yamaha, HJC, Klim, Can-Am, and aftermarket clothing, parts and accessories.

Action Power Sports (APS) is a premier powersports dealership in Waukesha, Wisconsin. APS dealer carries all leading products, from Can-Am and Polaris ATVs to Honda motorcycles and Ski-Doo snowmobiles. Their new UTV showroom and used motorcycle inventories are filled with vehicles from all the leading brands such as Sea-Doo, KTM and Yamaha. APS is a dealership that specializes in providing thrills year-round with their unparalleled powersports sales.

Additionally, their powersports financing department helps clients secure an affordable ride. With multiple motorcycle credit options and ATV financing plans, the APS team can help lock down competitive rates on all leading models.

APS also has a leading powersports service center and motorsports parts department. From snowmobile repairs to ATV accessories for sale and UTV parts installations, the technicians at APS will keep any vehicle running like new.

Generational Equity Executive Managing Director of M&A – Central Region, Michael Goss, and his team led by Senior M&A Advisor, Stephen Dinehart, with the support of Managing Director, Mergers & Acquisitions, Ryan Johnson successfully closed the transaction. Senior Managing Director, Rick Buchoz established the initial relationship with DRM.

“The transition of Don and Roy’s to Action Power Sports is the successful transition of a great family business to new ownership for the benefit of their loyal employees and customers,” said Dinehart

