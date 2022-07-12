BostonGene Announces New Master Agreement with Leading Cancer Center in New York City

WALTHAM, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--BostonGene Corporation today announced a master agreement with New York’s Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center (MSK) that includes multiple research initiatives. The collaboration will support pre-clinical and clinical research activities at MSK which utilize BostonGene’s CLIA-certified and CAP-accredited high complexity molecular laboratory and advanced computational algorithms that identify and validate novel precision medicine approaches.

MSK is the world’s oldest and largest private cancer center. Its physicians and scientists work in close collaboration to provide patients with the best cancer care available while discovering more effective strategies to prevent, control, and ultimately cure cancer in the future.

The collaboration builds upon several ongoing research initiatives, including the targeted tumor-sequencing test MSK IMPACT™ study, in which BostonGene provides advanced analytics of next generation sequencing data to advance the clinical utility of genomic testing. This new master agreement enables further support of clinical trial correlative analysis to discover novel biomarkers and actionable targets. Additionally, BostonGene will perform comprehensive bioinformatics to validate hypothesis-driven research to identify targetable molecular alterations, evaluate gene expression and gene signatures, characterize cellular components in the tumor microenvironment, estimate tumor heterogeneity and predict neoantigens and tumor clonality.

“ We share a vision with Memorial Sloan Kettering to develop innovative solutions and advance the adoption of precision medicine,” said Nathan Fowler, MD, Chief Medical Officer at BostonGene. “ With BostonGene’s integration of scientific and clinical knowledge, we are equipped to support MSK in identifying personalized treatment options and improving care for patients.”

About BostonGene Corporation

BostonGene’s mission is to power healthcare’s transition to personalized medicine using AI-based molecular and immune profiling to improve the standard of care, accelerate research, and improve economics. BostonGene Tumor PortraitTM Tests reveal key drivers of each tumor, including immune microenvironment properties, actionable mutations, biomarkers of response to diverse therapies, and recommended therapies. Through these comprehensive analyses, BostonGene Tumor PortraitTM Tests generate a personalized roadmap for therapeutic decision-making for each cancer patient. For more information, visit BostonGene at http://www.BostonGene.com.