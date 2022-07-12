Accenture Federal Services Wins $199 Million Transportation Security Administration Contract

ARLINGTON, Va.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Accenture Federal Services (AFS), a subsidiary of Accenture (NYSE: ACN), has been awarded a 10-year, $199 million contract from the U.S. Department of Homeland Security, Transportation Security Administration (TSA), to provide a wide range of IT services in support of TSA’s Secure Flight System.

Secure Flight is a risk-based, prescreening program that enhances security by matching passenger names against trusted traveler lists and government watchlists.

“TSA’s Secure Flight system identifies low and high-risk passengers before they arrive at the airport. It does this by synching up watchlist and intelligence information against traveler information and passenger reservation data,” said Maurine Fanguy, AFS managing director and DHS lead. “AFS will enhance the system by incorporating emerging technologies, including artificial intelligence and machine learning, into this mission-critical program.”

Under the Secure Flight Systems IT Services contract, which runs for one base and nine option years, AFS will provide IT services to engineer, test, and sustain the Secure Flight system. Ultimately the goal is to transition the passenger screening system from its current architecture to open-source technologies to reduce operating costs for the program while enhancing security and maintaining its commitment to passenger privacy rights.

“AFS has been responsible for TSA Secure Flight program delivery since November 2018,” said Anthony Pinheiro, AFS managing director and TSA lead. “We’re proud of the many successes that have resulted from our partnership with the TSA and are excited to continue helping the agency optimize security on domestic and international commercial flights.”

About Accenture Federal Services

Accenture Federal Services, a wholly owned subsidiary of Accenture LLP, is a U.S. company headquartered in Arlington, Virginia. Accenture’s federal business serves every cabinet-level department and 30 of the largest federal organizations. Accenture Federal Services transforms bold ideas into breakthrough outcomes for clients at defense, national security, public safety, civilian and military health organizations. Visit us at accenturefederal.com.

About Accenture

Accenture is a global professional services company with leading capabilities in digital, cloud and security. Combining unmatched experience and specialized skills across more than 40 industries, we offer Strategy and Consulting, Technology and Operations services and Accenture Song — all powered by the world’s largest network of Advanced Technology and Intelligent Operations centers. Our 710,000 people deliver on the promise of technology and human ingenuity every day, serving clients in more than 120 countries. We embrace the power of change to create value and shared success for our clients, people, shareholders, partners, and communities. Visit us at accenture.com.