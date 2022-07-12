YuJa, Inc. Introduces Accessible Media Technology Integration with cielo24

SAN JOSE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--YuJa, Inc., a leader in educational technology solutions for enterprises of all sizes, announces a technology integration partnership with cielo24 media captioning solutions. The partnership expands on the YuJa Enterprise Video Platform’s tools to address the demand for accessible video requirements.

The latest collaboration with cielo24 will enable YuJa users to automatically add captions, transcription, translations, metadata, and more to the audio and video files. “With YuJa, customers enjoy a robust toolset and flexibility to meet their media needs. Our latest integration partnership with cielo24 is a continuation of our commitment to ensure that our clients can rely on YuJa as an integral part of their video management,” said Nathan Arora, Chief Business Officer at YuJa, Inc.

The YuJa and cielo24 collaboration eliminates the need for customers to go through an extra step to integrate accessible captions and transcripts through one easy integration. Through this combined solution, content creators will experience more streamlined video captioning and transcription workflows, improved accessibility, and a significant boost in video discovery and engagement. Existing and new customers can get set up quickly with the help of a YuJa or cielo24 representative.

“We’re excited to dive into the YuJa ecosystem,” said Shanna Johnson, cielo24 Chief Executive Officer. “Assisting people to extract maximum value from their video content is our primary motivator as a company. Partnering with YuJa means institutions can streamline their video captioning and transcription workflows and ensure greater accessibility, expanded media engagement, and extract ROI growth.”

ABOUT YUJA

YuJa is a leader in ed-tech solutions. Our platforms provide organizations of all sizes with the tools to educate, engage, inspire and collaborate. We serve learning enterprises within all sectors, including higher-ed, K-12, government, healthcare, non-profit and corporate.

We have legal headquarters in Delaware with primary U.S. offices in Silicon Valley, California, and Canadian offices in Toronto.

ABOUT CIELO24, INC.

cielo24 provides video data solutions, including English and foreign language captions, transcripts, and media intelligence for content creators, across all industries. Their innovative hybrid platform marries the best of machines and humans, delivering high accuracy at volume for video discovery, engagement, reach, and compliance. cielo24 video metadata and captions offer the industry’s most competitive bundled prices and turnaround options, accurate captioning, transcription, media intelligence, and translation.