Texas Agency Goes Live on Cloud-Hosted Public Safety Solution from Tyler Technologies

PLANO, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: TYL) announced that the Jersey Village Police Department in Texas has successfully gone live with a suite of public safety solutions including Tyler’s Enterprise Public Safety, Enterprise Computer Aided Dispatch (CAD), Enterprise Records, Enterprise Law Enforcement Field Mobile, and Enterprise Fire Field Mobile, which will run on Amazon Web Services (AWS).

“We’ve been able to move from a much older product, which enabled many efficiencies for our department’s workflows,” said Lieutenant Heath Hawley, Jersey Village Police Department. “In addition to having more efficient and accurate public safety solutions for our agency, we have the added benefit of running these solutions in the cloud. This environment allows for improved data security and easier maintenance.”

By utilizing AWS’s services, Jersey Village does not have to purchase on-premises hardware and infrastructure. The department also benefits by reducing in-house IT resources, with no need to maintain servers and reduced budgets for future hardware replacements. In the future, the agency can expect quicker and more efficient software updates as well as enhanced security and compliance.

“Jersey Village being live on our hosted solutions demonstrates that cloud-based services are a viable option for public safety agencies,” said Bryan Proctor, president of Tyler’s Public Safety Division. “By removing the burden of maintaining IT resources and server maintenance, the agency can stay focused on using its new premier public safety solutions to effortlessly manage CAD, mobile reporting, and records.”

Jersey Village is using Tyler’s Enterprise CAD to manage all jurisdictional dispatching activities for law enforcement. The solution is seamlessly integrated with geographic information system (GIS) mapping, mobile computing, and records management and provides the critical information to staff to improve emergency response. The addition of mobile and field reporting allows the department to have instant access to real-time data in the field, so first responders can have accurate information while in transit or on the scene. This functionality greatly improves situational awareness and helps keep first responders safer.

Finally, Enterprise Records allows Jersey Village to benefit from improved search functionality, role-based information access, and the ability to capture and report on state-mandated information.

Jersey Village is a city in west-central Harris County, Texas, part of the Houston metropolitan area.

