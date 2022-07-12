Telenet Deploys Netcracker Configure, Price, Quote in the Public Cloud to Grow Enterprise Business

WALTHAM, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Netcracker Technology announced today that its cloud-native Configure, Price, Quote (CPQ), part of the Netcracker Digital BSS product suite, will be deployed in a public cloud setting by Belgian operator Telenet, a leading quad-play provider for business and residential customers.

Netcracker Configure, Price, Quote supports flexible pricing based on a number of criteria, including customer type and market segment, and provides a comprehensive quotation management system with a user-friendly interface. By shifting Netcracker CPQ to a public cloud deployment, Telenet is better positioned to reach the important B2B market segment where highly customizable service offerings that are integrated with ordering processes and support various business models are in high demand.

Telenet wanted a way to increase converged sales volumes and the average order value, improve proposal management efficiencies and boost its success rate for closing business agreements. By hosting CPQ in the public cloud, Telenet will be able to grow its enterprise business through improved control over the software and a more consistent and simplified management of the product price list.

“We specifically looked for a public cloud-based CPQ platform deployment that allows us to leverage an out-of-the-box B2B offering solution in a shorter timeframe with minimal adaptations, resulting in an optimal maintenance model,” said Micha Berger, CTIO at Telenet. ”Due to our successful existing partnership with Netcracker, this felt like a natural choice and we are confident that their cloud-native CPQ will give us the increased commercial advantage, visibility and flexibility into the complex B2B sales process.”

“Telenet is an extremely valued customer of ours, and we couldn’t be happier to continue the journey with them by providing our CPQ in a public cloud setting,” said Mitat Kizilelma, Vice President of Strategic Accounts at Netcracker. “By leveraging the cloud, Telenet will be able to dramatically reduce the time to deliver converged offerings to its B2B customers, while taking advantage of critical features such as automatic updates, resulting in a more efficient system.”

About Netcracker Technology

Netcracker Technology, a wholly owned subsidiary of NEC Corporation, offers mission-critical digital transformation solutions to service providers around the globe. Our comprehensive portfolio of software solutions and professional services enables large-scale digital transformations, unlocking the opportunities of the cloud, virtualization and the changing mobile ecosystem. With an unbroken service delivery track record of more than 25 years, our unique combination of technology, people and expertise helps companies transform their networks and enable better experiences for their customers.

For more information, visit www.netcracker.com.

About Telenet

As a provider of entertainment and telecommunication services in Belgium, Telenet is always looking for the perfect experience in the digital world for its customers. Under the brand name Telenet, the company focuses on offering digital television, high-speed Internet and fixed and mobile telephony services to residential customers in Flanders and Brussels. Under the brand name BASE, it supplies mobile telephony in Belgium. The Telenet Business department serves the business market in Belgium and Luxembourg with connectivity, hosting and security solutions. More than 3,000 employees have one aim in mind: making living and working easier and more pleasant. Telenet Group is part of Telenet Group Holding NV and is quoted on Euronext Brussel under ticker symbol TNET. For more information, visit www.telenet.be. Liberty Global – one of the world’s leading converged video, broadband and communications companies, innovating and empowering people in six countries across Europe to make the most of the digital revolution – owns a direct stake of 58.28% in Telenet Group Holding SA/NV (excluding any treasury shares held by the latter from time to time).