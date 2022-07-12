Relatient Partners with TriZetto Provider Solutions to Offer Suite of Patient Scheduling and Engagement Solutions to Network of Providers

NASHVILLE, Tenn.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Relatient, Inc., the leading SaaS-based patient scheduling and engagement platform, today announced a referral partnership with TriZetto Provider Solutions to offer the full Dash by Relatient suite of solutions to TPS’ 51,000 customers nationwide. Dash includes contact center scheduling, patient self-scheduling, reminders, messaging, chat and digital patient intake solutions, all designed to help healthcare providers simplify access to care.

“Our clients came to us with a need for patient scheduling and engagement technology, and we found Relatient to be the ideal technology partner to solve our pressing challenge,” said Tom Galle, CEO of TriZetto Provider Solutions, which focuses on simplifying the business of healthcare. “It’s a tremendous value add in the market we serve and we look forward to continued collaboration.”

Dash complements TPS’ industry leading revenue cycle management platform to help patients better engage in and access their healthcare.

Dash is made up of 3 solutions. Dash Schedule helps healthcare providers organize, automate and optimize patient scheduling. Dash Engage provides chat, one-to-one messaging, appointment reminders, recalls, no-show communications, surveys, patient balance messaging and population messaging. And finally, Dash Intake streamlines patient registration forms and check-in processes, getting rid of clipboards, manual data entry and kiosks.

“TPS has a well-earned, outstanding reputation as a market leader in claims processing and we fill a gap to bring new customer engagement functionality to their network,” said Jeff Gartland, CEO of Relatient. “This is a perfect collaboration as we work together to improve access to healthcare and make processes simpler and more accessible for both providers and patients.”

About Relatient, Inc.

Relatient, Inc. is a leading patient scheduling and engagement technology company that utilizes a mobile-first approach to improving access to care. Integrating with all leading EHR/PM systems, Relatient engages with over 50 million unique patients per year on behalf of provider groups and health systems across the U.S. Relatient’s self-scheduling, patient messaging, chat, digital registration and payment solutions drive operational efficiency, increased appointments, reduced no-shows, faster patient payments and improved patient satisfaction, all while supporting better health and care quality initiatives. For more information, visit http://www.relatient.com.

About TriZetto Provider Solutions

At TriZetto Provider Solutions, we aim to simplify the business of healthcare. By combining intuitive products and customer-focused services with in-depth industry knowledge, we provide complete revenue cycle management services to empower our clients to succeed. Fueled by Cognizant, our collective expertise and global reach allows for endless possibilities to work with our clients to transform healthcare. For more information, visit https://www.trizettoprovider.com.