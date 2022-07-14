Darby Invests in onDiem to Bring Flexible Staffing Solutions to Customers

JERICHO, N.Y.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Darby Dental Supply, one of the nation’s largest dental distributors, is proud to announce a strategic partnership with onDiem, a national on-demand staffing platform that connects dental practices with verified dentists, dental hygienists, dental assistants and front office professionals. This collaboration merges two innovators in the dental space to provide a modern solution for everyday staffing, HR and payroll needs.

At the core of this partnership is Darby and onDiem’s shared passion for helping dentists thrive through solutions that solve real problems. onDiem uniquely provides value to a two-sided marketplace—connecting dental professionals with flexible employment opportunities while giving hiring practices access to qualified, fully vetted and on-demand employees.

“The future of temporary staffing in the dental industry relies on a modern, flexible approach, which onDiem provides on a national scale,” said Michael Caputo, President of Darby Dental Supply. “With this partnership, Darby customers will have all the tools necessary to implement hiring workflows that they can grow with, not grow out of. Alongside the team at onDiem, we look forward to transforming the way dental professionals hire and look for work.”

Now available to Darby customers at a discounted rate, onDiem makes it easy for practices to search for qualified, pre-vetted dental professionals within their community. Dentists can seamlessly hire temporary employees without having to worry about compliance, onboarding, payroll and benefits—which is all handled directly by onDiem to save time and money. On the careers side, job seekers can use onDiem to find their next opportunity and enjoy the benefits of flexible work schedules at pre-determined hourly pay rates.

“At onDiem, we are changing hearts and minds about how staffing and payroll get done,” said Joe Fogg, Founder and CEO of onDiem. “Our partnership with Darby reflects our shared entrepreneurial spirit and goal of proactively solving everyday problems for both dental practices and dental professionals. By taking the hassle and worry out of paying temporary staff, onDiem helps dentists stay compliant so they can focus on what’s most important to them—growing their business and ensuring patients have ready access to high quality care.”

While paying temporary staff as independent 1099 contractors is not new to the dental industry, most dentists don’t realize the risk of this practice. onDiem ensures all temps are covered by malpractice and workers’ compensation insurance and meet local state requirements—protecting practices from any legal or compliance issues. The platform also offers free temp-to-perm conversion for those interested in retaining the temporary employees they hire.

Just as dentistry is constantly evolving, so is the onDiem platform. By working closely with customers to understand their rapidly changing needs and pain points, onDiem is continuously tweaking their product and building upon their suite of offerings to grow with them. Among the platform’s latest innovations is ClearPay—a tool that gives transparency to the cost of temporary staffing. ClearPay eliminates the mystery of what it really costs you to hire a temp safely by providing a full breakdown of what you pay for each shift. The company also recently introduced the onDiem OneShift Guarantee, allowing practices to subscribe to the service risk-free. With the OneShift Guarantee, practices pay nothing until they have filled their first shift.

This partnership further enhances Darby’s growing suite of solutions from industry partners, all carefully curated to provide holistic value for dental professionals.

About Darby Dental Supply:

Darby Dental Supply is where supplies meet solutions—for 75 years and counting. Darby provides dental practices of all sizes with convenient access to more than 50,000 products as well as technology services, equipment repair, a full line of private label products, and dedicated glove, specialty, and capital equipment divisions.

Darby began in 1947 as a single mail-order catalog in Brooklyn and has become one of the largest dental distributors in the United States, shipping over one million orders each year while never losing sight of what matters most—their customers. In celebration of the company’s 75th anniversary, Darby is thanking customers for their loyalty and support with special incentives throughout the year.

Darby focuses not only on improving dental practices nationwide but improving communities as a whole. Through purposeful investments and thoughtful advocacy efforts, Darby is committed to making a positive environmental and social impact on the world for generations to come. For more information, please visit darby.com.

About onDiem:

Founded in Portland, Oregon, in 2017, onDiem's staffing platform connects dental practices and dental professionals in all 50 states to meet real-time staffing needs. onDiem distinguishes itself from other staffing platforms by offering employees, not contractors for temporary shifts. They eliminate the burden of staffing compliance, so practices can focus on maximizing production and revenue. onDiem dental professionals enjoy healthcare benefits, employer-paid taxes, and insurance coverage, along with the ability to set their own work schedule and hourly rates.

With a free account, dental professionals can look for temporary and permanent job opportunities, and practices can create posts for new temp shifts, search for professionals in their area, and communicate with candidates directly. Today the platform serves over 32,000 dental professionals and over 13,000 dental practices.