Lafarge Canada Partners With BGC Ottawa to Build New Low-Carbon Concrete Community Clubhouse

MISSISSAUGA, Ontario--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Lafarge Canada is honored to partner with BGC Ottawa (formerly the Boys and Girls Club of Ottawa) to build the new Taggart Parkes Family Clubhouse on Heatherington Road (south end of Ottawa). For the construction of the 15,000-square-foot facility, Lafarge donated around 500 cubic meters of ECOPact low-carbon concrete at a total value of $90,000.

The grand opening ceremony, held in May, marked a special milestone for the thousands of children and youth in underserved neighborhoods in the south end of Ottawa. “Acting on our purpose of Building Progress for People and the Planet, we understand it is our responsibility to not only develop sustainable and innovative solutions, such as ECOPact, to reduce our carbon footprint, but also to support the development of our communities and future generations,” said David Redfern, President & CEO, Lafarge Canada (East). “During the pandemic children have been particularly hard hit and will be extremely excited to rejoin interactive community education and leadership programs.”

“Over the last 15 years, Lafarge Canada has been a proud supporter of the BGC Ottawa. Partnering up with the Club is both a privilege and an opportunity to continuously advance our purpose and values,” commented John McCabe, VP, Ready-Mix, Lafarge Canada (East). “We are especially excited to have been part of the construction of their first low-carbon concrete facility using ECOPact, which saved overall more than 55,000 kgCO2 compared to the use of standard concrete.”

According to BGC Ottawa, as many as 5,000 young people living in Ottawa’s south end stand to benefit from the opportunities and programming now available at the new Taggart Parkes Family Clubhouse. “The mission of the BGC Ottawa is to provide a safe, supportive place where children and youth can experience new opportunities, overcome barriers, build positive relationships and develop confidence and skills for life. We are grateful for Lafarge’s collaboration in this project and we proudly named one of our programming areas ‘Lafarge Canada Inspiration and Creativity Center’. We look forward to continuing this successful partnership for many years to come,” commented Jonelle Istead, Chief Advancement Officer, BGC Ottawa.

About Lafarge Canada Inc.

Lafarge is Canada’s largest provider of sustainable construction materials and a member of the global group, Holcim. With 6,000 employees and 350 sites across Canada, our mission is to provide construction solutions and products that build progress for people and the planet. The cities where Canadians live, work, and raise their families along with communities’ infrastructure benefit from the sustainable portfolio provided by Lafarge, consisting of Aggregates, Asphalt and Paving, Cement, Precast Concrete, Ready-Mix Concrete, and Road Construction.

About BGC Ottawa

For almost one hundred years, BGC Ottawa, a registered charity, has provided programming directly to children and youth in vulnerable neighbourhoods. FREE Community-based services. Positive relationships. Life-changing programs. As one of Ottawa’s largest child and youth-serving charitable organizations, BGC Ottawa provides vital programs and services to an annual average of 4,500 young Members each year. We provide safe, supportive places where all kids and teens, of all backgrounds, can experience new opportunities, overcome barriers, and develop confidence and skills for life. From anti-racism to Reconciliation to LGBTQ2S+, food security to scholarships to job readiness, our Clubs battle systemic issues with systemic solutions—equity, acceptance, support, opportunity. BGC Ottawa is about Systemic Opportunity.