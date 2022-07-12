SkyKnight Joins Novata General Partner Advisory Committee to Advance ESG in Private Markets

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--SkyKnight Capital, L.P. (“SkyKnight”), a private equity firm with a track record of partnering with founder-led businesses alongside exceptional entrepreneurs and aligned employee shareholders, today announced that it has joined Novata’s General Partner (GP) Advisory Committee. Novata, a public benefit corporation backed by the Ford Foundation, Hamilton Lane, S&P Global and Omidyar Network, is the leading ESG data management platform built for the private markets. Novata provides customers with a clear “on-ramp” for selecting ESG metrics, painless data collection into a secure database, and data insights and analytics tools to inform investment decisions.

The Novata GP Advisory Committee, a group of the world’s leading private investment firms committed to ESG, provides critical guidance and recommendations to the Novata ecosystem on a range of ESG issues, including effective ESG measurement and benchmarking tools. SkyKnight is aligned with Novata in its mission to advance ESG data collection in the private markets.

“SkyKnight is committed to ESG best practices, which we strongly believe will benefit our firm, our portfolio companies, and our investors,” said Mara Hunt, Partner at SkyKnight Capital. “We are proud to partner with Novata to track ESG data and positively impact our global community. We are excited to be a part of the Novata GP Advisory Committee, which we view as a true thought leader in ESG for private equity.”

With mounting pressure from regulators, investors, customers, and employees to increase data transparency, Novata’s platform, designed by the GP community, is the simple first step for private equity firms looking to tackle ESG data collection.

“We at Novata are thrilled to have SkyKnight join our GP Advisory Committee, especially since there is strong mission alignment between both companies,” said Josh Green, COO of Novata. “SkyKnight is a firm that is paving the way when it comes to prioritizing ESG – and we look forward to gaining their insight on how Novata can best serve the private markets in advancing ESG data collection.”

Learn more about Novata’s GP Advisory Committee here.

About SkyKnight Capital

SkyKnight Capital manages $2.5 billion in private equity capital on behalf of leading institutional family offices, foundations, endowments, and pensions. SkyKnight makes long-term investments into high-quality businesses in acyclical growth sectors alongside exceptional management teams. More information is available at www.skyknightcapital.com.

About Novata

Novata is a public benefit corporation created to enable the private markets to achieve a more sustainable and inclusive form of capitalism. Novata helps private equity firms and private companies to navigate the complex ESG landscape more easily by providing a technology platform that simplifies the process of selecting reporting metrics, provides clear and simple guidance for painless data collection, hosts a cutting-edge secure contributory database to store data, and offers unique tools for analysis and seamless reporting to key stakeholders, including limited partners and regulators. Novata was formed as a partnership of the Ford Foundation, S&P Global, Hamilton Lane and Omidyar Network and is majority-controlled by mission-driven organizations and its employees. For more information, please visit https://www.novata.com/.

