MAX Vision “Now Live” at HK Express to Improve the Passenger Experience

HONG KONG--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Levarti, part of TA Connections, a FLEETCOR Company, announced today that its MAX Vision Disruption Management software is now live at HK Express. HK Express, the Hong Kong-based low-cost carrier, launched Levarti’s MAX Vision software recently to improve passenger communication, support an enhanced passenger experience and reduce the time and cost of managing flight disruptions. With an emphasis on user-friendly design, Levarti’s self-service portal now allows HK Express passengers to virtually self-manage any disruption event from their own devices, saving passengers valuable time whilst still providing them with great rebooking options.

MAX Vision’s software facilitates HK Express to manage all disruption needs from a single platform. Seamlessly integrated into HK Express’s PSS and flight operations systems, MAX Vision software provides end-to-end logistics management, supports smarter, faster decision making and improved service for passengers.

“In a period of constant operational change for the airline industry due COVID, it’s so important to have the right tools in place,” said Anthony Murray, Levarti CEO. "And our MAX Vision suite supports the HK Express goals of improved communication and enhanced service to passengers even during a flight disruption."

“At HK Express, we are dedicated to bring in innovations to deliver a quality, affordable and seamless experience to our customers. Our partnership with Levarti will bring additional values to our customers and us,” said Mandy Ng, CEO of HK Express. “Incorporating Levarti’s technology will elevate our customer experience while ensuring we continue to deliver smooth journeys with our value for money offers.”

Hong Kong Traveler Experience

“Levarti is honored to be a part of HK Express’ digital ecosystem enabling passengers to self-serve their journey changes in addition to supporting HK Express’ drive to improve their passenger experience,” said Murray. “Eliminating unnecessary costs without cutting corners to offer the best services is one of the vital missions of an LCC, and Levarti’s role in managing disruptions effectively and at a much lower cost supports this purpose. Dealing with disruption events can be an expensive proposition for airlines, and they may incur tangible and intangible costs. Our MAX software helps HK Express mitigate both types of cost exposures so they can continue to offer affordable choice and deliver an outstanding and flexible service to travellers.”

For more information about Levarti’s MAX Vision Software please contact John Edmondson, Head of Sales at johnedmondson@levarti.com, or visit www.levarti.com.

About TA Connections and Levarti

TA Connections serves over 140 airlines, including most of the world’s major carriers with a complete suite of end-to-end solutions for the aviation industry, from sourcing to crew and passenger management systems. TA Connections specializes in services for scheduled and IROP pilots and cabin crews, emergency relief for disrupted passengers with missed connections, and delays and cancellations. The company offers a full suite of crew and passenger services with the industry’s largest hotel database and the technology and support to make travel disruptions seamless. Levarti became a part of TA Connections in March 2022.

Levarti was established in 2014 by industry experts with passion for airport operations and technology. Levarti’s smart technology enables airlines to become fast, flexible, and mobile in the easiest way possible. Levart’s MAX applications deliver smart operations with automated passenger disruption management and contactless travel solutions for the airline and travel industry. Levarti’s MAX solutions support smart interactions, throughout the entire passenger journey through integration with multiple airline systems and extensive process optimization thus creating a truly digital and paperless operation.

About FLEETCOR

FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE: FLT) is a leading global corporate payments company that helps businesses spend less by providing innovative solutions that enable and control expense-related purchasing and payment processes. The FLEETCOR portfolio of brands automate, secure, digitize and manage payment transactions on behalf of businesses across more than 100 countries in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Asia Pacific. For more information, please visit www.FLEETCOR.com.