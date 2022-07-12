Buyer Alert from UNITE HERE Local 11: Morrison Hotel Redevelopment Project Is Subject to Labor Requirements

LOS ANGELES--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The Morrison Hotel redevelopment project is subject to a Memorandum of Agreement between UNITE HERE Local 11 and Relevant Group under which the hotel operator is obligated to take a neutral approach to the unionization of employees of the proposed hotel and three-meal-a-day restaurant and bar. The Agreement provides for a card-check recognition process, and allows either party to submit the collective bargaining agreement to binding arbitration if an agreement is not reached in the 120 days following the commencement of bargaining.

Relevant Group is obligated to give the Union advance notice of any sale of the Project, and must obtain a written assumption of the Agreement from its successor as a condition of such sale.

UNITE HERE Local 11 looks forward to continuing to support the Morrison Hotel redevelopment project and working with any successor owner to implement the terms of the Agreement.

UNITE HERE Local 11 is a labor union representing over 32,000 hospitality workers in Southern California and Arizona who work in hotels, restaurants, universities, convention centers, and airports.