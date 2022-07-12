Hartford Investment Management Company Joins Constellation Strategic Committee

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Capital Constellation (“Constellation”), the joint venture among leading institutional asset owners in Europe, North America and the Gulf, today announced the addition of Hartford Investment Management Company (“HIMCO”) to its consortium of asset owners and to Constellation’s Strategic Committee.

Founded in 2018 by alternative investment manager, Wafra Inc. (‘Wafra”), Constellation unites the expertise and capital base of premier institutional investors around the world with promising growth-oriented alternative asset managers. Since its founding three years ago, Constellation and its affiliated entities have grown into a multi-billion-dollar investment platform, with investments in nine alternative asset managers across North America and Europe. Managed by Wafra, Constellation is guided by a Strategic Committee comprised of asset owner representatives from the platform’s partners.

“ HIMCO’s pursuit of investment excellence, underpinned by their balance of innovation and disciplined risk management, make them a perfect addition to Constellation’s network of global asset owners,” said Daniel Adamson, President of Constellation and Chair of the Strategic Committee. “ We’ve enjoyed getting to know the team at HIMCO, and as the first organization with an insurer’s perspective joining the Constellation ecosystem, their unique insights will help continue to drive the platform forward,” added Adam Robbins (Director, Wafra) and Taylor Houghton (Senior Associate, Wafra).

Constellation has partnered with nine managers across North America and Europe and a range of asset classes and strategies spanning technology, renewable energy, healthcare, communications, real estate and private credit. Collectively, Constellation’s asset owner partners have an approximate aggregate AUM of $1.5 trillion.

About Capital Constellation

Capital Constellation is an innovative joint venture among major asset owners. Recognized as the “Partnership of the Year” at Institutional Investor’s Allocators’ Choice Awards in 2018, Capital Constellation is designed as a collaborative asset owner platform with significant capital and expertise from some of the world’s premier institutional investors. Capital Constellation pursues a private equity strategy that provides growth capital to private alternative asset management firms. For more information, please visit: www.capitalconstellation.com.

About Wafra Inc.

Wafra Inc. is a global alternative investment manager. Wafra manages assets and commitments of approximately $33 billion as of March 31, 2022. Funds advised by Wafra have had 23 minority partnerships with both growth stage and mature alternative investment management firms. By providing flexible and accretive capital solutions and focusing on long-term partnerships, Wafra aligns and partners with high-quality management teams. Headquartered in New York, Wafra and its affiliated and associated firms have additional offices in London, Kuwait and Bermuda. For more information, please visit: www.wafra.com.

About Hartford Investment Management Company (HIMCO)

HIMCO has been providing investment advice for over 40 years. With more than 125 investment professionals and approximately $116 billion in assets under management (as of May 31, 2022) across the fixed income, alternative and equity markets, the firm is able to deliver tailored investment strategies to insurance, sub-advisory and other institutional clients. HIMCO's broad capability set and experienced professionals allow it to develop strategies based on each client’s individual needs while also navigating various market environments.