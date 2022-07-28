DSG and 1nHealth Partner to Enhance Patient Outreach and Enrollment Capabilities

MALVERN, Pa.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--DSG, Inc., a global leader of eClinical software solutions and services, along with 1nHealth, a global digital patient recruitment provider, are creating a seamless participant experience from the initial study launch to completion of study participation. This includes integrating pre-screened leads from 1nHealth’s secure platform into DSG’s eCaseLink Enrollment Tracker to allow participants to seamlessly enroll and capture consent while eliminating delays and roadblocks that often plague the process.

This co-offering creates a patient-centric journey from the first interaction with study communication through randomization and study completion. This partnership is designed to provide patients with a simple, streamlined and trustworthy experience to enter into the clinical study, while empowering the patients throughout the duration of the study with engagement activities and updates.

“Putting the patient experience at the center of every recruitment effort is core to our DNA. This relationship with DSG will enable patient journeys that feel natural, trustworthy, and clear. We see higher enrollment and retention rates on studies with these core tenants of a patient-centric enrollment,” said Dan Brenner, Founder and CEO of 1nHealth.

With clinical sites facing challenges to enhance the communication and enrollment experience, it is critical to have the ability to build effective outreach from the moment of impression all the way to the enrollment of a patient. DSG and 1nHealth, with their proven and intuitive platforms, provide the right synergy to achieve these goals.

“We believe that partnering with 1nHealth, DSG can provide the enhanced patient experience of clinical study participants,” said Tony Varano, CEO at DSG. “We look forward to our continued partnership with 1nHealth to enhance the patient journey and expand capabilities in the eClinical space.”

About DSG

DSG, Inc. is a leading global eClinical provider with a unified suite of innovative technology solutions for the global clinical research community. DSG's eClinical software platform provides competitive advantage that is cost-effective and quickest to build. DSG’s award-winning eCaseLink solutions are used in thousands of clinical trials around the globe.

About 1nHealth

1nHealth fills studies faster by using novel methodologies to deliver high-performing ads across all digital channels. 1nHealth uses AI to help find patients who are simply being missed by other recruitment vendors. 1nHealth works with top CROs, Pharma companies and most of the leading DCT providers, as well as across 40+ TAs, delivering full enrollment for site-based, hybrid, and fully decentralized studies. Visit www.1nhealth.com to learn more.