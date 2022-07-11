Hawaii State Department of Education Implements Latest PowerSchool Unified Insights for Improved Security and Data-Driven Decision Making in Schools Statewide

FOLSOM, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--PowerSchool (NYSE: PWSC), the leading provider of cloud-based software for K-12 education in North America, today announced the Hawaii State Department of Education (HIDOE), has completed implementation of the latest PowerSchool Unified Insights™ release to better protect and unify the data of nearly 300 schools’ student information into one dynamic and up to date platform for enhanced data-driven decision making. Since implementing the upgrade, HIDOE has noted increased teacher use and application of education analytics.

“Completing this upgrade to PowerSchool Unified Insights and implementing it into our technology stack has transformed our workflow by providing schools statewide better access to detailed student information at the tip of their fingers,” said Shane Hedani, Office of Strategy, Innovation, and Policy, Hawaii State Department of Education. “The implementation of the Unified Insights dashboard has changed the way our department uses longitudinal educational data and has helped schools across the state make better data-informed decisions.”

HIDOE operates as a single statewide school district and was able to utilize Unified Insights to successfully unify HIDOE’s data across its schools by housing student analytics in one centralized location, to provide stronger data protection and help make better data-informed decisions. The PowerSchool implementation team migrated all SIS and assessment data into the cloud environment configuring it for use with the dashboard, resulting in better backend function and front end look and feel. While the state had an existing data warehouse, PowerSchool helped migrate it from on-premises (hosted on physical servers) to the cloud.

“The Hawaii State Department of Education and each of its schools can function more cohesively thanks to the implementation of this dashboard upgrade and migration to the cloud, for PowerSchool Unified Insights,” said Maulik Datanwala, Chief Operating Officer, PowerSchool. “Merging the data from 294 schools into a consolidated and highly functional solution will continue to provide excellent learning outcomes for students.”

Founded in 1840, the Hawaii State Department of Education is the only statewide public school district in the country across the islands of Oahu, Hawaii, Maui, Molokai, Lanai, and Kauai. HIDOE is also considered a state education agency and serves 173,000 students in 294 schools, including 37 charter schools, in 15 complex areas. HIDOE also employs about 13,000 teachers, librarians, counselors, and over 12,000 educational officers, civil service, and support personnel at its schools.

