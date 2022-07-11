Knightscope Receives New Contract from Large REIT

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Knightscope, Inc. [Nasdaq: KSCP], a developer of advanced physical security technologies focused on enhancing U.S. security operations, today announced that it has received another new contract for Autonomous Security Robot (ASR) services. One of the largest US real estate investment trusts (REIT) signed an agreement for Knightscope’s K5 ASR to patrol one of its open-air, mixed-use shopping centers in southern Florida. As of 2022, the client owns and operates more than 500 shopping centers and mixed-use assets in the United States representing more than 93 million square feet of leasable space. It considers its Florida property to be a “lifestyle destination,” featuring best-in-class retail, restaurants, entertainment, and events, complemented by two global hotels. Adding highly visible, state-of-the-art security technologies like Knightscope’s K5 will surely add to the destination appeal, ensuring worker and visitor safety throughout the location.

About Knightscope

Knightscope is an advanced security technology company based in Silicon Valley that builds fully autonomous security robots that deter, detect and report. Knightscope’s long-term ambition is to make the United States of America the safest country in the world. Learn more about us at www.knightscope.com. Follow Knightscope on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn and Instagram.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release may contain ”forward-looking statements” about Knightscope’s future expectations, plans, outlook, projections and prospects. Such forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as ”should,” ”may,” ”intends,” ”anticipates,” ”believes,” “estimates,” “projects,” “forecasts,” “expects,” “plans,” ”proposes” and similar expressions. Although Knightscope believes that the expectations reflected in these forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, there are a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from such forward-looking statements. You are urged to carefully review and consider any cautionary statements and other disclosures, including the statements made under the heading “Risk Factors” in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2021. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of the document in which they are contained, and Knightscope does not undertake any duty to update any forward-looking statements except as may be required by law.