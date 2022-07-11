Energoatom and Westinghouse Begin AP1000® Plant License Process in Ukraine

CRANBERRY TOWNSHIP, Pa.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Westinghouse Electric Company announced a new contract with Energoatom, Ukraine’s national nuclear power company. In the agreement, Westinghouse will provide AP1000® plant technical information in support of Energoatom’s feasibility study update for the construction of two AP1000 reactors at the Khmelnytskyi Nuclear Power Plant (NPP) in Ukraine.

The effort advances the previously signed agreement between Westinghouse and Energoatom to construct AP1000 plants at Khmelnystskyi NPP units 5 and 6, commence the licensing process, and further develop Ukraine’s clean energy initiatives.

“We are pleased to take this important next step in support of our commitment to build new AP1000 units at Khmelnytskyi NPP. We value our partnership with Westinghouse to work collaboratively and expeditiously to achieve key project milestones,” said Petro Kotin, President of SE NNECG Energoatom.

“These are significant steps for Ukraine’s energy independence," said David Durham, President, Westinghouse Energy Systems. “We stand ready to provide our AP1000 plant technology and equipment in Ukraine and are continually inspired by our strategic partners’ unwavering determination and resilience.”

In June 2022, Westinghouse and Energoatom expanded agreements for Westinghouse to supply all nuclear fuel for the Energoatom operating fleet in Ukraine and to build nine AP1000 plants across the country. The AP1000 plant is a proven Gen III+ reactor featuring unique fully passive safety systems, modularized standard design, and industry-leading operability performance and load following capability. The design and build of the AP1000 plants will leverage significant US-Ukraine industrial cooperation, featuring content from supply chains in both countries.

Westinghouse Electric Company is shaping the future of carbon-free energy by providing safe, innovative nuclear technologies to utilities globally. Westinghouse supplied the world’s first commercial pressurized water reactor in 1957 and the company’s technology is the basis for nearly one-half of the world's operating nuclear plants. Over 135 years of innovation makes Westinghouse the preferred partner for advanced technologies covering the complete nuclear energy life cycle. For more information, visit www.westinghousenuclear.com and follow us on Facebook, LinkedIn and Twitter.

The State Enterprise "National Nuclear Energy Generating Company "Energoatom" is the largest producer of electricity in Ukraine. The company is the operator of four nuclear power plants – Zaporizhzhya NNP, Rivne NNP, South-Ukraine NNP and Khmelnytskyy NNP. Our mission is the safe production of electricity for energy security, energy independence, sustainable development of economy and Ukraine’s carbon-free energy future. Follow our news on the website www.energoatom.com.ua and on social media: Facebook, Telegram, Youtube, Instagram and Twitter.