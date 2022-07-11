RECUR and Paramount Global to Debut Mashup NFTs Based on Nickelodeon Characters

MIAMI--(BUSINESS WIRE)--RECUR, the premier platform for creating innovative, multi-chain NFT experiences, is bringing some of Nickelodeon’s most iconic ‘90s characters into Web3 in a whole new way with the help of Grammy-nominated DJ and producer, Steve Aoki.

RECUR’s Nickelodeon NFT drop via Nickelodeon.xyz, beginning July 18th for whitelisted users and July 19th for the public, will feature 12 original characters from Rugrats and Hey Arnold! On July 26th, fans will have the ability to trade in their original NFTs to collect Slime which will lead to the opportunity to get Mashup characters starting July 29th.

RECUR and Paramount Consumer Products have partnered with avid NFT collector and Grammy-nominated DJ and producer Steve Aoki to introduce this new set of Mashup characters. In the spirit of mashups, Aoki created a new remix that combines original theme songs from Rugrats and Hey Arnold! into a new track to reveal Nickelodeon NFT character Mashups through a music video. The neon, technicolor music video offers fans a first look at the character Mashups while reviving the spirit of the '90s. Mashups are brand new characters that combine traits and names from the collection’s original characters. A Mashup that’s part Tommy Pickles and part Helga Patacki equals Tolga.

The video by Steve Aoki was released today and can be found here.

As an NFT collector and creator, Aoki knows the power of NFTs to build and engage vibrant communities. He says, “Really grateful to be teaming up with RECUR and Paramount to bring these shows to life in the NFT space. Can’t wait to see the roadmap come to life.”

RECUR’s Co-Founder and CEO, Zach Bruch, says, “Character mashups are going to bring together characters from two iconic Nickelodeon shows in a way we’ve never seen before. And it’s all powered by the RECUR platform - concepted and delivered with such an incredible partnership with Team Nickelodeon and Steve Aoki.”

This exciting NFT drop featuring Rugrats and Hey Arnold! characters will open to the public on July 19th at 2pm ET. There will be 10,000 Nickelodeon NFT packs available for $50 each through Nickelodeon.xyz — a site that is part of the Paramount-branded NFT marketplace Powered by RECUR. Each pack contains a distinctive 1/1 PFP featuring a unique take on one of twelve characters from Rugrats and Hey Arnold!. Characters from Rugrats include: Tommy Pickles, Angelica Pickles, Chuckie Finster, Phil Deville, Lil Deville, and Susie Carmichael. Characters from Hey Arnold! include: Arnold Shortman, Helga G. Pataki, Gerald Johanssen, Phoebe Heyerdahl, Harold Berman, and Rhonda Wellington Loyd.

The Mashup experience will allow fans to trade in their original Rugrats and Hey Arnold! PFPs for Slime, and then collect and trade in enough Slime to receive one of 500 rare Mashups. Fans will be able to swamp their original PFPs for Slime beginning July 26. After collecting a total of ten Slime NFTs, fans can trade in their Slime for a brand-new character Mashup beginning July 29th.

For more details on this partnership and how to collect the original Rugrats and Hey Arnold! cast in an entirely new way, please visit info.nickelodeon.xyz and follow https://twitter.com/nickelodeon_nft.

About Paramount Consumer Products

Paramount Consumer Products oversees all licensing and merchandising for Paramount (Nasdaq: PARA, PARAA), a leading global media and entertainment company that creates premium content and experiences for audiences worldwide. Driven by iconic consumer brands, Paramount Consumer Products’ portfolio includes a diverse slate of brands and content from BET, CBS (including CBS Television Studios and CBS Television Distribution), Comedy Central, MTV, Nickelodeon, Paramount Pictures and Showtime. With properties spanning animation, live-action, preschool, youth and adult, Paramount Consumer Products is committed to creating the highest quality product for some of the world’s most beloved, iconic franchises. Additionally, Paramount Consumer Products oversees the online direct-to-consumer business for CBS and Showtime programming merchandise, as well as standalone branded ecommerce websites for Star Trek, SpongeBob, South Park, and MTV.

About RECUR

RECUR is a technology company that designs and develops dedicated branded experiences that allow fans to buy, collect, and re-sell digital products and collectibles (NFTs). RECUR is the premier Web3 platform for creating innovative, multi-chain NFT experiences. The RECUR Platform’s multi-chain approach gives its brand partners the widest range of distribution and their fan bases the widest range of utility. RECUR also co-authored the recurring royalty standard for NFTs, allowing for creators, artists, athletes, and brands to participate in the secondary sales of their assets in perpetuity.