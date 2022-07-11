MJ Beverages Co. LLC Announces Exclusive Distribution Partnership with SuLo Distro for ‘Mari y Juana™’ Cannabis-Infused Drinks.

MJ Beverages Co. current product offerings via SuLo Distro consist of ¡Mota Mix!™, a cold drink powder mix, and its four 12 fl. oz. carbonated single serve soft drinks: ¡Guava!, ¡Mandarin!, ¡Piña! and ¡Tamarindo! (Photo: Business Wire)

LOS ANGELES--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Mari y Juana® Beverages Co. (“MJ”), a California-based cannabis beverages brand that uses choice, top-shelf ingredients to create products that highlight Mexican culture and traditions, today announced its exclusive distribution agreement with SuLo Distro, a full-service beverage first cannabis distributor, which reaches the entire California cannabis market via their refrigerated transport vehicles. As a result of this union, Mari y Juana® Beverages Co. will leverage SuLo’s extensive infrastructure, expanding MJ’s reach throughout the state increasing brand awareness and consumer access to their products in the steadily growing cannabis beverage sector.

The current beverage product portfolio offering from MJ consists of ¡Mota Mix!™, a cold drink powder mix, and its four 12 fl. oz., 10mg THC, carbonated single serve soft drinks: ¡Guava!, ¡Mandarin!, ¡Piña! and ¡Tamarindo!

Partnering with SuLo will allow MJ to further establish its presence in California as a premier cannabis brand while enhancing the experience of consumers seeking alternative forms of cannabis consumption in the form of beverages. The partnership gives MJ streamlined access to the vital Central and Northern California market share which will help solidify the brand as a California powerhouse.

“The success of the beverage category is dependent upon reliable distributors that can properly execute on delivering products to the retail partner stores in timely fashion,” said Daniel Torres, Founder and CEO of Mari y Juana® Beverages Co. “We are beyond ecstatic to be able to collaborate with who we believe is the elite choice in the space. We feel extremely fortunate to be a part of this unfolding history alongside the SuLo team.”

"At SuLo, our main goal is to support local cannabis brands and our community. Mari y Juana adds richness to our diverse portfolio of brands that both consumers and patients demand. Beverages will continue to lead the growth for social acceptance of cannabis, and Mari y Juana’s popular recipes will soon be seen at many backyard gatherings," said Ivan Camacho, President of SuLo Distro.

For more information on Mari y Juana® Beverages Co. head to www.drinkmj.com.

About Mari y Juana® Beverages Co.

A subsidiary of Mari y Juana® Foods Co.’s, founded in Los Angeles, CA in 2015, Mari y Juana® Beverages Co.’s was formed in October 2021 and has allowed the brand to evolve and partake in the ever-growing cannabis-infused beverages category creating a new path for itself and California cannabis consumers. While edibles were the Company’s initial focus, the beverage category offered an opportunity to further grow the brand equity. The mutual goal for both companies has always been to bring products to the California edible cannabis market that are indicative of Mexican culture and culinary traditions. The Company slogan is ‘Made in California of Mexican Descent™’. For more information visit www.DrinkMJ.com, email Hola@DrinkMJ.com, or check them out on Instagram.

About SuLo Distro

SuLo Distro was founded in 2017 in Los Angeles, California. We entered the cannabis industry with the intent to take our expertise in product management & distribution to a place that was in need of this type of support.​

Over the years we have built a wide network of brand and retail partners that we have worked with to maximize product quality and shelf life, compliance, data driven sales, and overall supply chain management.​

We continue this passion and commitment on a daily basis by looking within, on our own practices to see where we can improve as well as anticipate the needs of this growing industry and the variety of products being released into the market. Our foundation is built on incorporating the highest quality customer service, the most tech advanced and efficient product management systems, and sustainability. Our facilities are powered by turbines so that we do not pull energy from our communities.​

SuLo is your responsible partner and neighbor. We are proud to serve you.

Learn more at www.SuLoDistro.com, or check them out on Instagram.