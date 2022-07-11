Elion Transforms Real Estate Investment Management with Tech-Enabled Asset Management Platform

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Elion ("Elion" or the "Firm"), a vertically integrated alternative investment manager specializing in logistics and industrial real estate, today announced its absorption of White Peak Tech (“White Peak”), a team of technology professionals focused on analytics, data engineering, machine learning and software development. The transaction enhances the Elion Intelligence (“E.I.”) platform, which the Firm began developing in 2018 with the goal of providing Elion and its capital partners access to proprietary technology and data to propel the Firm’s growth as an investment manager. Elion believes that its absorption of White Peak will better enable the Firm to serve as a top-performing industrial real estate investment manager and operator by incorporating technology into its day-to-day decision-making and communications with its stakeholders.

“There is no longer a separation between real estate investment and technology. In today’s digital world, a fully integrated data analytics and technology platform is necessary to facilitate smarter, more efficient growth and help source unique investment opportunities,” said Shlomo Khoudari, Managing Partner at Elion. “We are excited to provide access to data in a differentiated, meaningful way to our capital partners and team.”

E.I. will place asset management at the intersection between data analytics and investment operations to improve Elion’s investors’ overall experience. Elion’s recent allocation of resources toward technology expansion emphasizes three main technological initiatives within the Firm, including the activation of a fully digitized data science, capital markets, and investment management platform. Elion's expanded data science capabilities will harness digital information to help produce more measurable outcomes, augment better decision-making, improve team collaboration, and help improve its investors’ onboarding and reporting experience. The E.I. platform will also assist the Elion team with more efficiently managing and incorporating research and data into its portfolio and risk management activities. Likewise, investor onboarding, the fundraising process, and the investor reporting experience will all be incorporated within Elion’s enhanced capital markets platform, with automated workflows and augmented reporting streamlined through Elion’s investment management platform. Overall, by combining the Firm’s embedded expertise in real estate fundamentals with an improved vision toward population demographics and behavioral data, data science will empower Elion’s team to better understand growth-driving trends and help unlock value-creation solutions.

As stewards of third-party capital, Elion believes that continued investment in its personnel and resources is critical to the Firm’s continued success. This capital investment in Elion’s infrastructure is a hallmark of this mission, and the Firm confidently believes that such forward-looking data-driven solutions should ultimately propel the Firm towards its next phase of growth.

Khoudari added, “Innovation is at the core of everything Elion does. This strategic transaction will enable Elion to grow more efficiently to serve its sophisticated investor base, and further accelerate its foothold in the marketplace as a technology-enabled investment manager.”

“Real estate is not historically known for being data-driven or technologically empowered, but Elion’s forward-thinking vision was completely aligned with the goals of White Peak,” said David Vaisberg, founder of White Peak. “We are excited to be joining forces and to help deliver this vision to our, now shared, stakeholders.”

About Elion

Elion Partners (“Elion”) is a tech-enabled alternative investment management firm focused on industrial and logistics real estate. Elion’s vertically integrated institutional platform manages $2.7 billion in gross real estate assets. The firm is minority-owned and more than 65% of the team is diverse.

About White Peak Tech

White Peak Tech (“White Peak”) is a technology and data consulting company serving private equity real estate firms and family offices globally. White Peak focuses on consolidating, processing and analyzing data, building predictive models, and building software to automate processes. The White Peak team is comprised of data science professionals focused on analytics, data engineering, machine learning, and software development. Elion absorbed White Peak through a strategic transaction in May.1

For more information, please visit www.elionpartners.com

1 Recipients should note that in connection with the transactions described herein, White Peak commenced formal windup and dissolution, ceasing to operate as a stand-alone business.