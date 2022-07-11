Zenni and Boston Red Sox Legend David Ortiz Launch Exclusive Eyewear Collection

NOVATO, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Zenni, the online eyewear industry leader, is expanding its partnership with Boston Red Sox legend David Ortiz to launch an exclusive eyewear collection as he approaches induction into baseball’s Hall of Fame on July 24.

Available initially across twelve styles, this specially curated collection features Zenni’s signature, high-quality frames in Ortiz’s favorite shapes, styles and colorways all value-priced at under $50. The collection rolls out today on Zenni.com/davidortiz with prices starting as low $25.95, and options designed primarily for men, but with unisex qualities appealing to both women and children. The David Ortiz Collection features Zenni’s Extended Fit frames on selected styles, which are specially designed with a wider frame front, larger lenses and longer temple arms to fit more comfortably on larger faces, and a popular sizing choice for men. As with most Zenni frame choices, each style can be built as a prescription or sunglass pair depending on personal needs.

“We are very happy to deepen our relationship with Hall of Famer and Red Sox legend David Ortiz by bringing his personally curated Zenni eyewear styles to fans across the country,” said Sean Pate, Brand Marketing and Communications Officer for Zenni. “As David enters the most prestigious club in baseball history, fans can now get the Big Papi look in affordable Zenni frames to see the world through the lens of one of baseball’s all-time greatest players.”

To support the collection launch, Zenni will debut its new commercial spot featuring Ortiz “PapiVision: Lighthouse”. Developed in partnership with Athlete-Driven Worldwide, the spot is a followup to the “PapiVision” commercial released in 2021 featuring Ortiz comically depicting Big Papi in his post career endeavors. The sequel to the initial PapiVision campaign showing Ortiz as a restaurateur with amazingly corrected eyesight will support the collection launch across New England on NESN and select national broadcasts on Fox Sports, MLB.TV and Zenni social channels. In the spot, Ortiz is a lighthouse keeper and directs a returning sailor through dense fog using Zenni prescription sunglasses for crisp, clear vision.

“Having the chance to curate my own personal selection of Zenni eyewear frames was a natural evolution of my ambassadorship and something I take great pride in,” said David Ortiz. “Fans not only have stylish, high-quality options to choose from with my personal styles, but at incredibly affordable prices.”

Zenni continues its designation as the official eyewear of the Boston Red Sox started in July 2020, and building on similar professional sports team relationships with the Chicago Bulls (2018) and San Francisco 49ers (2019).

Since its founding in 2003, Zenni’s mission has focused on providing the highest quality prescription eyewear for everyone at a fraction of the cost of traditional retailers and delivers solely direct to consumers via its online store. With a complete prescription pair starting at just $6.95, and averaging $40, the company has brought convenience with massive price disruption to the traditional retail model.

The “PapiVision: Lighthouse” commercial can be viewed at YouTube.com/ZenniOptical on July 11.

About Zenni

Zenni pioneered the online eyewear industry in 2003 with a mission to make prescription eyewear affordable and accessible to everyone. Based in the San Francisco Bay Area, Zenni offers men, women, and children the freedom to express their personal style through high-quality prescription and protective eyewear curated with a sense for fashion and incredible selection. With complete prescription pairs starting at just $6.95, and averaging just over $40, the company has brought massive price disruption to the traditional retail model. With over 45 million frames sold worldwide, a pair of Zennis is owned in every country across the globe. Zenni is proud to be the Official Eyewear of the San Francisco 49ers, Boston Red Sox, Call of Duty League and the Chicago Bulls. Zenni has worked with designers and tastemakers on curations and collections, including Iris Apfel, Rashida Jones, Cynthia Rowley, and George Kittle. For more information, please visit Zenni.com/Press.