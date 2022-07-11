Adventist Health Selects Emcara Health to Address the Needs of Medi-Cal’s Most Vulnerable Members

FRANKLIN, Tenn.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Emcara Health, PopHealthCare’s national value-based medical group that delivers advanced in-home primary care for seniors and vulnerable populations, today announced that it has partnered with California-based Adventist Health to extend care into high-risk communities across the state. As part of CalAIM’s broader Enhanced Care Management initiative, the partnership is intended to close care gaps for patients with the most complex care needs by addressing the social barriers, such as homelessness, that influence a patient’s health.

“This innovative care delivery model reflects our deep commitment to improving the physical, mental and spiritual well-being of our community,” said Shelly Trumbo, Vice President of Well-Being at Adventist Health. “Emcara Health’s decade long focus on delivering community-based care to vulnerable populations, highly experienced multi-disciplinary care teams and nimble approach to non-traditional healthcare delivery made them the right partner to successfully realize the goals of the CalAIM initiative.”

Emcara Health will deploy field-based care teams, consisting primarily of community health workers (CHW), to meet patients on their terms, whether that’s at home, in a homeless encampment, or in the emergency department. Once engaged, CHWs conduct a social determinants of health assessment to understand the social impediments that may be impacting the patient’s health, such as access to food, stress, transportation and more. As part of the agreement, Emcara Health nurses and social workers will connect and coordinate preventive care and clinical treatment through Adventist Health. Emcara Health will provide wraparound support, including transitions of care, providing member and family assistance, and coordinating and referring patients to community and social support services.

“Adventist Health is a proven delivery system leader that embodies deep trust in the communities it serves,” said Eric Galvin, CEO of Emcara Health. “By working together with California residents who are most in need, this partnership has the ability to serve as a model for managed Medicaid plans and risk-bearing provider groups looking to improve health outcomes for vulnerable populations around the country.”

To learn more about partnering with Emcara Health, please contact Allison Unger, Chief Sales Officer at Emcara Health at allison.unger@pophealthcare.com.

About Emcara Health

Emcara Health is at the forefront of delivering a proven model for in-home care solutions. With a passionate team of dedicated healthcare experts, we improve the quality of life for vulnerable populations with health challenges across urban and rural communities. Our integrated suite of in-home care solutions spans advanced primary care, complex care management and treatment, transition of care, and annual in-home assessments. Our physician-led multidisciplinary care teams deliver industry-leading outcomes across the quadruple aim in health care delivery – patient experience, quality, lower cost of care and joy in work. Part of PopHealthCare (a GuideWell Company), Emcara Health is one of the nation’s leading value-based medical groups, focused on the mission of reimagining how healthcare is delivered. For more information, visit emcarahealth.com.

About Adventist Health

Adventist Health is a faith-based, nonprofit integrated health system serving more than 80 communities on the West Coast and Hawaii as well as others across the U.S. through its Blue Zones company, a pioneer in taking a systemic and environmental approach to improving the health of entire cities and communities. Through this work, Adventist Health is leading a 21st century well-being transformation movement. Founded on Seventh-day Adventist heritage and values, Adventist Health provides care in hospitals, clinics, its innovative Adventist Health Hospital@Home program that provides virtual in-patient care at home, home care agencies, hospice agencies and joint-venture retirement centers in both rural and urban communities. Our compassionate and talented team of 37,000 includes associates, medical staff physicians, allied health professionals and volunteers driven in pursuit of one mission: living God's love by inspiring health, wholeness and hope. Together, we are transforming the American healthcare experience with an innovative, yet timeless, whole-person focus on physical, mental, spiritual and social healing to support community well-being.