Trinseo and CEDAP Support Eurial Ultra-Frais with Recycled Polystyrene for Yogurt Pots

BERWYN, Pa.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Trinseo (NYSE: TSE), a specialty materials solution provider, announced that it has been working with CEDAP, an expert in plastic film extrusion and thermoforming, to provide food contact compliant recycled polystyrene (rPS) for the yogurt cups of the French brand Les 300 Laitiers Bio since April 2022. The brand is a holding of Eurial Ultra-Frais, the European agricultural cooperative.

The material used for the application is Trinseo’s STYRON™ CO 2 RE™ CR55 Polystyrene Resin that combines 55 percent recycled styrene monomer feedstock with virgin, fossil-based content. After refining and production, the material yields 50 percent rPS and this is what goes into the yogurt pot application.

According to Trinseo’s Sustainability Business Development Leader, Julien Renvoise, “ Trinseo is seeing increased demand for rPS, not only in sensitive food applications, as with CEDAP and Eurial Ultra-Frais, but in applications across industry sectors. Due to the simple chemistry of PS, polystyrene waste can be processed in a number of ways, allowing customers not only to meet sustainability goals but to achieve material performance and cost requirements.”

Depolymerization technology is used in the recycling process and allows polystyrene (PS) waste to be converted to its monomer (styrene), which is then combined with virgin content in manufacturing with no distinction between the two materials. Consequently, STYRON™ CO 2 RE™ CR55 Polystyrene Resins can be used in high quality, demanding applications including consumer electronics, packaging, household durables … and even food contact applications.

Using the Trinseo rPS, CEDAP produces a PS sheet roll and sends it to Eurial Ultra-Frais for yogurt pot thermoforming, filling, and sealing and, ultimately, delivery of the final Les 300 Laitiers BIO product to the retailer.

For traceability of sustainable content, all three companies are ISCC+ mass balance certified. Mass Balance has become the recognized standard when mixing sustainable and non-sustainable content in a production process.

Recycled PS has been shown to have a favorable impact on the environment. A Styrenics Circular Solutions Lifecycle Analysis (LCA) compared PS produced with 100 percent virgin, fossil content with material containing recycled PS. Results show that with depolymerized rPS, there is a 75 percent reduction in CO 2 emissions.

Eurial Ultra-Frais, CEDAP, and Trinseo share a commitment to sustainability, recognizing the importance of preserving fossil resources, reducing one’s carbon footprint, and implement a circular economic model. All three are focused on innovation in PS as it is a material that has the potential to be infinitely recycled, thus preventing it from ending up in a landfill as waste.

About Trinseo

Trinseo (NYSE: TSE), a specialty material solutions provider, partners with companies to bring ideas to life in an imaginative, smart, and sustainability-focused manner by combining its premier expertise, forward-looking innovations and best-in-class materials to unlock value for companies and consumers.

From design to manufacturing, Trinseo taps into decades of experience in diverse material solutions to address customers’ unique challenges in a wide range of industries, including consumer goods, mobility, building and construction, and medical.

Trinseo’s approximately 3,400 employees bring endless creativity to reimagining the possibilities with clients all over the world from the company’s locations in North America, Europe, and Asia Pacific. Trinseo reported net sales of approximately $4.8 billion in 2021. Discover more by visiting www.trinseo.com and connecting with Trinseo on LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook and WeChat.

Cautionary Note on Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain forward-looking statements including, without limitation, statements concerning plans, objectives, goals, projections, strategies, future events or performance, and underlying assumptions and other statements, which are not statements of historical facts or guarantees or assurances of future performance. Forward-looking statements may be identified by the use of words like "expect," "anticipate," "intend," "forecast," "outlook," "will," "may," "might," "see," "tend," "assume," "potential," "likely," "target," "plan," "contemplate," "seek," "attempt," "should," "could," "would" or expressions of similar meaning. Forward-looking statements reflect management’s evaluation of information currently available and are based on our current expectations and assumptions regarding our business, the economy and other future conditions. Because forward-looking statements relate to the future, they are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict. Factors that might cause future results to differ from those expressed by the forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, our ability to successfully execute our transformation strategy and business strategy; our ability to integrate acquired businesses; global supply chain volatility, increased costs or disruption in the supply of raw materials or increased costs for transportation of our products; the nature of investment opportunities presented to the Company from time to time; and those factors discussed in our Annual Report on Form 10-K, under Part I, Item 1A —"Risk Factors" and elsewhere in our other reports, filings and furnishings made with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission from time to time. As a result of these or other factors, our actual results may differ materially from those contemplated by the forward-looking statements. Therefore, we caution you against relying on any of these forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements included in this press release are made only as of the date hereof. We undertake no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as otherwise required by law.