Ste. Michelle Wine Estates and Southern Glazer’s Wine & Spirits Announce National Strategic Alignment

WOODINVILLE, Wash. & MIAMI & DALLAS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Ste. Michelle Wine Estates – the largest wine company in the Pacific Northwest and among the largest premium wine companies in the U.S. – and Southern Glazer's Wine & Spirits (Southern Glazer's) – the world’s preeminent distributor of beverage alcohol – today announced that they have expanded their current distribution agreement to form a national strategic alignment. The market expansion includes Colorado, District of Columbia, Louisiana, Maryland, Mississippi, Nebraska, North Dakota, Oklahoma, South Dakota, and Texas, along with the addition of the Antinori portfolio in Illinois; bringing the total strategic alignment in the U.S. to 36 states.

“Having been partners for more than three decades, this is a natural and strategic next step in our successful business partnership with Southern Glazer’s,” said David Dearie, President and Chief Executive Officer, Ste. Michelle Wine Estates. “This national strategic alignment will strengthen the ultimate path of bringing Ste. Michelle Wine Estates’ portfolio to more consumers.”

Ste. Michelle Wine Estates and Southern Glazer’s have a well-established relationship of 34 years. Some of Ste. Michelle Wine Estates’ signature brands include Chateau Ste. Michelle, 14 Hands, Columbia Crest, Erath, and Stag's Leap Wine Cellars.

“From our shared values to our rich histories with wine, there’s incredible synergy between Southern Glazer’s and Ste. Michelle Wine Estates that we’re excited to build on,” said Wayne E. Chaplin, Chief Executive Officer, Southern Glazer’s. “We’re thrilled to continue working closely to deliver results and sustained impact for this iconic portfolio.”

Through this expansion, Ste. Michelle Wine Estates will benefit from Southern Glazer’s centers of excellence, industry-leading Proof® eCommerce platform, and unmatched national scale to reach new consumers and accelerate growth.

“It’s incredible to have the two 50-year legacies of Southern Glazer’s and Ste. Michelle Wine Estates come together in this way,” added Dan Heller, Executive Vice President Sales, Ste. Michelle Wine Estates. “We’re excited to tap into Southern Glazer’s world-class capabilities and geographic reach to introduce Ste. Michelle Wine Estates to more consumers across the country.”

This agreement follows an earlier expansion to the Pacific Northwest announced in 2018. Now extending to the central region of the U.S., this represents a long-term commitment by both companies to the continued growth of the Ste. Michelle Wine Estates portfolio.

“This is an unparalleled opportunity for both organizations,” said Gene Sullivan, Chief Sales & Marketing Officer, Southern Glazer’s. “Our strengthened relationship with Ste. Michelle Wine Estates puts us in an even greater position to expand upon the success we’ve achieved together in the marketplace.”

About Ste. Michelle Wine Estates

Ste. Michelle Wine Estates is the largest wine company in the Pacific Northwest and among the largest premium wine companies in the U.S. With a distinguished history that dates to 1934, the winery now farms more than 30,000 acres across Washington, Oregon, and California and distributes its wines in over 100 countries. Ste. Michelle Wine Estates pioneered vinifera winegrowing in Washington and remains the driving force behind viticulture and enology research in the state, including the establishment of the Washington State University viticulture and enology program and the construction of the university’s research and teaching winery, now named the Ste. Michelle Wine Estates WSU Wine Science Center.

The Ste. Michelle Wine Estates portfolio includes Chateau Ste. Michelle, 14 Hands, Columbia Crest, Erath, H3, Intrinsic, Liquid Light, Patz & Hall, Northstar, and Spring Valley Vineyard, along with several other premium brands. The winery also has partnerships with Marchesi Antinori (Stag’s Leap Wine Cellars and Col Solare), Ernst Loosen (Eroica), and Michel Gassier (Tenet). Ste. Michelle Wine Estates serves as the exclusive U.S. importer for Marchesi Antinori and Champagne Nicolas Feuillatte. For more information, please visit www.smwe.com.

About Southern Glazer’s Wine & Spirits

Southern Glazer’s Wine & Spirits is the world’s preeminent distributor of beverage alcohol, and proud to be a multi-generational, family-owned company. The Company has operations in 44 U.S. states, the District of Columbia, and Canada. In 2022, Southern Glazer’s was listed as one of Forbes Best Employers for Diversity. In 2021, Southern Glazer’s was selected as a U.S. Best Managed Company by Deloitte Private and The Wall Street Journal, as well as named by Newsweek as a Top 100 Most Loved Workplace. Southern Glazer’s urges all retail customers and adult consumers to market, sell, serve, and enjoy its products responsibly. For more information visit www.southernglazers.com. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram @sgwinespirits.