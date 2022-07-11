AECOM awarded program management contract for Orange County Public Schools in Florida

DALLAS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--AECOM (NYSE: ACM), the world’s trusted infrastructure consulting firm, announced today it has been selected by Orange County Public Schools (OCPS) in Florida to provide program management services in support of its capital facility program. The district-wide program encompasses remodeling, renovations, and additions to existing schools and facilities as well as the construction of new schools and facilities, in line with OCPS’ strategic objective of setting high expectations for learning through spaces that support students’ social and emotional well-being, create a positive climate and safe environment, and facilitate an engaged and invested school community.

“AECOM has managed programs for many of the largest school districts in the U.S., and we’re excited to continue this legacy of success in partnership with OCPS,” said Drew Jeter, chief executive of AECOM’s global Program Management business. “Delivering transformational change for our clients starts with our people, and our local team of program management experts are proud to support the district’s capital facility program goals by leveraging our technology-oriented best practices and global knowledge base.”

Under the five-year base contract, AECOM’s responsibilities are expected to include program and project planning, procurement, and contracting support; schedule development and control; management of design; cost estimating; management of construction and project closeout; and the implementation of software solutions for program management and facility condition assessments.

“We look forward to partnering with OCPS on this time-sensitive program to implement an outcome-driven approach that aligns its educational goals with a streamlined delivery of facility improvements,” said Dan Faust, chief executive of AECOM’s U.S. East & Latin America region. “OCPS is continuing to transform how young minds are educated for decades to come, and we’re immensely proud to support the district as a trusted program manager that is aligned with its mission of creating enriching and diverse pathways that help lead its students to success.”

OCPS is the fourth largest public school district in Florida and the ninth largest public school district in the U.S., serving over 206,000 students at 202 schools. AECOM previously served as OCPS’ program manager from 1999 to 2015, working alongside district staff to help manage a $2.5 billion capital improvement program, during which more than 125 new school and renovation projects were completed.

About AECOM

AECOM (NYSE: ACM) is the world’s trusted infrastructure consulting firm, delivering professional services throughout the project lifecycle – from planning, design and engineering to program and construction management. On projects spanning transportation, buildings, water, new energy, and the environment, our public- and private-sector clients trust us to solve their most complex challenges. Our teams are driven by a common purpose to deliver a better world through our unrivaled technical expertise and innovation, a culture of equity, diversity and inclusion, and a commitment to environmental, social and governance priorities. AECOM is a Fortune 500 firm and its Professional Services business had revenue of $13.3 billion in fiscal year 2021. See how we are delivering sustainable legacies for generations to come at aecom.com and @AECOM.

Forward-Looking Statements

All statements in this communication other than statements of historical fact are “forward-looking statements” for purposes of federal and state securities laws, including any statements of the plans, strategies and objectives for future operations, profitability, strategic value creation, coronavirus impacts, risk profile and investment strategies, and any statements regarding future economic conditions or performance, and the expected financial and operational results of AECOM. Although we believe that the expectations reflected in our forward-looking statements are reasonable, actual results could differ materially from those projected or assumed in any of our forward-looking statements. Important factors that could cause our actual results, performance and achievements, or industry results to differ materially from estimates or projections contained in our forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, the following: our business is cyclical and vulnerable to economic downturns and client spending reductions; impacts caused by the coronavirus and the related economic instability and market volatility, including the reaction of governments to the coronavirus, including any prolonged period of travel, commercial or other similar restrictions, the delay in commencement, or temporary or permanent halting of construction, infrastructure or other projects, requirements that we remove our employees or personnel from the field for their protection, and delays or reductions in planned initiatives by our governmental or commercial clients or potential clients; losses under fixed-price contracts; limited control over operations run through our joint venture entities; liability for misconduct by our employees or consultants; failure to comply with laws or regulations applicable to our business; maintaining adequate surety and financial capacity; potential high leverage and inability to service our debt and guarantees; ability to continue payment of dividends; exposure to political and economic risks in different countries, including tariffs; currency exchange rate and interest fluctuations; retaining and recruiting key technical and management personnel; legal claims; inadequate insurance coverage; environmental law compliance and inadequate nuclear indemnification; unexpected adjustments and cancellations related to our backlog; partners and third parties who may fail to satisfy their legal obligations; AECOM Capital’s real estate development; managing pension cost; cybersecurity issues, IT outages and data privacy; risks associated with the benefits and costs of various dispositions such as the sale of our Management Services, self-perform at-risk civil infrastructure, power construction, and oil and gas construction businesses, including the risk that purchase price adjustments, if any, from those transactions could be unfavorable and any future proceeds owed to us as part of those transactions could be lower than we expect; as well as other additional risks and factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from our forward-looking statements set forth in our reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Any forward-looking statements are made as of the date hereof. We do not intend, and undertake no obligation, to update any forward-looking statement.