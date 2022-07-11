Atmosphere Launches Atmosphere Entertainment

AUSTIN, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Atmosphere (www.atmosphere.tv), the worldwide leader in streaming TV entertainment for businesses, announced today the launch of Atmosphere Entertainment, a new channel dedicated to the latest in entertainment news across the worlds of celebrities, movies, fashion and more.

The channel is the third entry into the news space from Atmosphere after the launches of Atmosphere News in October 2021 and Atmosphere Sports in March 2022. Atmosphere Entertainment replicates the innovative text-based, audio-optional design of the two channels with a mix of the latest news, updates and up-to-the-minute coverage around significant entertainment events including the Oscars, the Grammys, the Met Gala, and more.

News and Sports have become major areas of growth for the company. Led by NBC News veteran Micah Grimes, the Atmosphere News team has quadrupled in staff size since summer 2021. Atmosphere Entertainment is the latest addition in the company’s efforts to build a premium alternative to pricey cable packages, with additional channels planned for later in the year.

"Our informational, non-talking heads approach to news has struck a chord with venues,” said Micah Grimes, Atmosphere’s VP of News & Sports. “We’ve seen massive audience growth with Atmosphere News and Atmosphere Sports, with the latter quickly becoming the fastest-growing channel in the history of Atmosphere. We expect to see another positive response with Atmosphere Entertainment."

“Venues are increasingly finding that they do not need an expensive cable subscription to keep their customers engaged with their businesses,” said Leo Resig, Atmosphere's CEO and Co-Founder. "Whether it’s a nail salon, a spa, even a bar, Atmosphere Entertainment will help business owners both save money and create a stronger relationship with their customers than cable ever could."

Atmosphere is now available in over 30,000 venues worldwide. Optimized for viewing in public spaces, Atmosphere’s free ad-supported streaming platform features engaging content that encompasses viral video compilations, extreme sports, lifestyle, art, ambient nature, news and entertainment, reaching more than 35 million unique visitors per month. The company was also just named to this year’s Fast Company’s Most Innovative Companies list.

About Atmosphere

Atmosphere is the leading streaming TV platform for businesses, offering more than 60 original and partner TV channels. The platform, which was named on Fast Company’s 2022 Most Innovative Companies list, has been built from the ground up with proprietary content, technology and data to deliver unparalleled experiences for businesses and advertisers. For more information, visit www.atmosphere.tv.