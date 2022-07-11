Krista Software Adds Global Risk and Compliance (GRC) Private Blockchain Support with Rubix Through a New Strategic Partnership

WASHINGTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Krista Software is excited to announce a new partnership with Rubix Blockchain Pte Ltd (Rubix), an innovative Layer 1 green blockchain protocol for peer-to-peer data transfer and transactions. Krista and Rubix are delivering a no-code experience to securely store data and documents in a Rubix private blockchain at a fraction of the cost of major blockchains.

Rubix’s parallel processing blockchain network is built on "Proofchains." Unlike all other blockchains, Rubix Proofchains are energy-efficient and environmentally friendly. Bitcoin and Ethereum require every node to store the entire global state. Keeping a high quantity of data in each individual node causes these blockchains to store contracts and other sensitive corporate documents inefficiently, inflating costs and complicating governance and compliance issues. Whereas with Rubix, every node can be in a private subnet, yet always add up to one global public state. This allows for enhanced privacy, immutability, global provenance, and efficiency.

"Blockchain helps build effective global risk and compliance (GRC) strategies proving data and documents have not been tampered with. Krista partnered with Rubix to leverage its unique architecture to simplify access to the technology, lower costs and transform blockchain economics," said Luther Birdzell, VP of Solutions and Chief Data Scientist at Krista Software.

"Even mainstream blockchains cannot power global transactions at the scale, speed, and low costs that are necessary to accelerate our transition to Web3," said KC Reddy, Founder and Chief Architect of Rubix. "Rubix is designed to overcome those issues. We are proud to partner with an industry leader like Krista Software to bring our cutting-edge blockchain solutions to industries around the globe ranging from healthcare, gaming, real estate, banking, and finance enterprises."

About Rubix

Rubix is a Layer 1 blockchain protocol for peer-to-peer data transfer & transactions. With operations in Singapore, India, the United Kingdom, United Arab Emirates, and the United States, Rubix is a Web-scale protocol with zero transaction fees, minimal infrastructure costs, and high security & privacy. With less than 1 kWh per transaction, Rubix has one of the lowest energy consumptions among all computing networks. Users can download Rubix software on any PC or virtual machine. The Rubix community has more than 12,500 validators. https://rubix.net.

About Krista Software

Krista Software develops the AI-led intelligent automation platform, Krista. Krista enables companies to automate complete business processes by elegantly orchestrating people, apps, and AI. Krista uses natural language processing and machine learning to personify legacy systems allowing people to "Ask Krista" for a business outcome. For more information about how Krista is enabling digital transformations and changing how people consume technology, visit Kristasoft.com.