LiveOak Fiber to Invest $60M in New Fiber Network for Glynn County

BRUNSWICK, Ga.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--LiveOak Fiber, an emerging regional broadband service provider building a world-class network to deliver world-class services, announces today that the newly formed company is investing $60 million to construct and operate a next-generation high-speed fiber optic network in Glynn County. The new network will bring alternative options to underserved regions, ensuring access to affordable and reliable digital infrastructure for businesses and residents in the area.

When complete, LiveOak Fiber’s network will provide fiber-based broadband internet and communications solutions to serve homes and businesses throughout its digital footprint. Residents can expect a robust internet service with 10G per second - the fastest speeds in the U.S.

A 2021 research report from BroadbandNow estimated at least 42 million Americans lack access to broadband internet. According to the report, 1,848,422 Georgians also lack access to reliable broadband internet. Glynn County faces some of these biggest challenges.

“The people of Glynn county are underserved and lack the critical infrastructure and services needed to foster both a growing population and attract new businesses,” says Jody Craft, President of LiveOak Fiber. “Building out this much needed infrastructure and services in Glynn County will be a true game changer. Efficient, modern communications for education, healthcare, local businesses and residents is going to change lives for the better.”

Construction on the project is planned for later this year. LiveOak expects to begin connecting their first customers as early as February 2023. With plans and commitments to hire locally, they expect the project to create 50 new jobs in the County over the next three years. The move is prompting positive reactions across the community.

“We welcome businesses to Glynn County,” said Walter Rafolski, Commissioner, At-Large Post 2, Glynn County Board of Commissioners. “Growing industries are a vital ingredient to the business community here. This is also an excellent opportunity for the unincorporated areas of the county to get internet service.”

Rafolski sees the value in adding more prospects and vendors for citizens to be given the opportunity to choose from. “Adding competition is always a plus.”

“It’s been a pleasure working with the LiveOak group as they have planned this monumental investment. They will be great partners for this community,” says Ryan Moore, CEO and President, Golden Isles Development Authority. “Everyone from toddlers to tech moguls will be able to utilize this infrastructure to live and work at the speed of business. We welcome LiveOak and appreciate their investment.”

“We’re excited that LiveOak Fiber will be located in Historic Downtown Brunswick. Fiber-optic connectivity can lend a great advantage to companies of all sizes, providing higher speeds, improved cloud access, reliability and bandwidth,” says Mathew Hill, Executive Director, Downtown Development Authority. “The availability of an additional fiber-optic option will be a benefit to the existing and new businesses and downtown residents who have the option of telecommuting.”

“Our community has identified affordable internet availability as an issue for many years. It came to the forefront during the pandemic when we saw all families become highly dependent on internet options to assist students through distance learning,” says Ralph Staffins III, Brunswick-Golden Isles Chamber of Commerce. “I believe the additional fiber-optic internet option is a huge win for our community and I look forward to seeing how LiveOak Fiber helps improve the quality of life for Glynn County residents.

LiveOak Fiber was formed by industry veterans Jody Craft, Steve Smith, and Robert Johnson, who serve as President, Chief Revenue Officer, and Chief Development Officer, respectively. Combined, all three executives bring more than 80 years of information and communications technology experience to the LiveOak Fiber leadership team. The company will begin construction in Q3 2022 and plans to offer initial services in Q1 2023.

To learn more about LiveOak Fiber’s services and receive updates on plans and employment opportunities, visit: www.liveoakfiber.com

About LiveOak Fiber:

LiveOak Fiber is building a world-class fiber network to deliver the fastest broadband internet to homes and businesses. The company is committed to investing in the communities they serve by delivering modern digital infrastructure needed to improve the quality of life and drive economic growth. Learn more about our investments in quality of life at www.liveoakfiber.com and follow us on LinkedIn, Twitter, and Facebook.

About the Golden Isles Development Authority

The Development Authority is the organization that is tasked with the creation of jobs and investment in Glynn County through the retention, expansion, and attraction of business and industry. Their mission is to ensure that Brunswick and Glynn County has a strong business climate that encourages the growth of existing industries and is an attractive location for prospective businesses.