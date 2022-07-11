West Coast Dental Announces Strategic Capital Investment from Court Square Capital Partners

LOS ANGELES--(BUSINESS WIRE)--West Coast Dental (“WCD”), a leading provider of high quality multi-specialty dental and orthodontic care in California, today announced that Court Square Capital Partners (“Court Square”), a middle market-focused private equity firm with $7.6 billion in assets under management, has made a major investment in WCD’s support organization. With Court Square’s support, WCD will be best positioned to accelerate on its plans to provide greater access to high quality family dental and orthodontic care throughout the communities that it serves.

WCD currently has 40 multi-specialty dental and orthodontic offices across California, including West Coast Dental and Magicland branded offices, and employs over 130 highly skilled general and specialist dentists providing care in more than 425,000 patient visits each year. In 2021, WCD celebrated the 30th anniversary of its founding in 1991.

“As dentists, our patients will always be at the core of our mission to provide comprehensive high quality dental care through a combination of high-standards in care, expertise of our general and specialist dentists and orthodontists, and use of state-of-the-art technology,” said Dr. Payam Sohrab, CEO & President of West Coast Dental. “We are excited to be partnering with Court Square due to their deep industry knowledge and successful track-record in working with founder and management-owned businesses.”

The capital investment comes after a period of significant growth for WCD. Since its founding, WCD has invested heavily in its infrastructure and people to address the growing need in the Californian dental care market and to sustainably support its plans for significant expansion and consolidation in the sector. WCD is well positioned for the next stage of its growth strategy through its partnership with Court Square.

“We have been impressed by the strong platform that the West Coast Dental team has created and are excited to partner with Dr. Sohrab and the WCD team to help achieve the next phase of the company’s growth plans. This investment is a testament to our 40-year track-record of successfully partnering with founders, families, and manager-owners to help drive significant value creation, while remaining dedicated to their core values in excellence and quality,” said Jeff Abramoff, Partner at Court Square. “WCD has all of the hallmarks of a ‘Court Square Deal’ and we are confident in its ability to execute on its exciting strategic vision for the future.”

Following the completion of the capital investment, WCD founders, Dr. Farid Pakravan, Dr. Soleyman Cohen Sedgh and Dr. Farhad Manavi, will remain investors alongside Court Square, and Dr. Payam Sohrab will remain CEO & President of the company.

SVB Securities served as exclusive financial advisor to West Coast Dental and Harris Williams as financial advisor to Court Square.

About West Coast Dental

Founded in 1991 by a group of dedicated dental professionals, West Coast Dental is a leading provider of multi-specialty dental and orthodontic care primarily servicing the Southern Californian market. Through its 40 state-of-the-art dental care practices across the state of California, West Coast Dental provides the highest standard of care to over 425,000 patient visits each year using the latest technologies with a team of talented general dentists and specialists. For more information, visit www.westcoastdental.com.

About Court Square

Court Square is a middle market private equity firm with one of the most experienced investment teams in the industry. Since 1979, Court Square has completed over 245 platform investments, helping managers, families and founder-owners to develop their companies into leaders in their respective markets. Court Square invests in companies that have compelling growth potential in the business services, industrial, healthcare, and tech and telecom sectors. Court Square has $7.6 billion of assets under management and is based in New York, N.Y. For more information on Court Square, please visit www.courtsquare.com.