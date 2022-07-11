Jenne Cloud Services Brokerage Joins Invoca Partner Program to Help Businesses Drive Growth Through Conversation Intelligence

AVON, Ohio--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jenne, Inc. today announced that Jenne Cloud Services Brokerage has partnered with Invoca, the cloud leader in AI-powered conversation intelligence for revenue teams. Invoca’s conversation intelligence platform enables marketing, sales and CX teams to deliver seamless buying experiences that drive revenue growth by using the best of digital and human touch.

This partnership will allow Jenne Cloud Services Brokerage’s customers access to conversation data to create better buying experiences, drive more leads, and increase revenue. In addition, this partnership with Invoca will automatically QA 100% of customer calls and personalize customer conversations with real-time caller intent.

“Invoca offers Jenne’s customers the ability to enhance their experience through valuable insights and visibility into the entire customer journey, from digital to conversation points throughout,” said Shawn Berry, sr. vice president of global cloud sales, Jenne Cloud Services Brokerage. “We’re excited to partner with Invoca, delivering a best-in-class solution that combines the power of Invoca’s AI-powered conversation intelligence platform with Jenne’s valued agent partners for a unified CX for today’s modern buyers.”

“We are thrilled to partner with Jenne to expand the reach of our AI-powered conversation intelligence platform to help more businesses drive growth. Jenne has a well-established presence in the CSB market, and we’re excited to partner with them as we grow our channel business,” said Grant Burchfield, avp partnerships & alliances at Invoca. “At Invoca, we’ve seen first-hand that businesses who cannot seamlessly connect the digital journeys with high-impact conversations are struggling to meet the heightened expectations of today’s customers. This partnership will help businesses to make that seamless connection to drive revenue growth, while helping Invoca strengthen our network within the channel market.”

Jenne Cloud Services Brokerage offers agents access to the channel’s leading cloud solutions, including Contact Center as a Service (CCaaS), Cybersecurity, Disaster Recovery, Network Connectivity, SIP Trunking, Storage and Disaster Recovery, Security, UCaaS, and Video Conferencing, all supported by Jenne’s team of knowledgeable cloud experts.

Invoca serves the leading consumer brands in considered purchase industries like automotive, telecommunications, healthcare, financial services, and real estate. Customers include Dish Network, Mayo Clinic, Mutual of Omaha, and 1-800-GOT-JUNK?. The company was also named a Leader in The Forrester Wave™: Conversation Intelligence: Sales And Marketing, Q4 2021 report, with the highest scores possible in the criteria of product and technology innovation road map, product ease of use, integrations, and market approach and performance.

About Jenne, Inc.

Jenne, Inc. is a leading cloud services brokerage and value-added distributor of technology solutions focusing on Unified Communications and collaboration, networking and infrastructure, video conferencing, physical security, and the Internet of Things (IoT). Founded in 1986, Jenne is committed to providing agents, resellers, integrators, and service providers with a broad product and solutions selection, competitive pricing, on-time accurate delivery, outstanding technical support, and ongoing sales and technical training through Jenne University. The company is headquartered in Avon, Ohio.

About Invoca

Invoca is the cloud leader in AI-powered conversation intelligence for revenue teams that enables marketing, sales, customer experience, and eCommerce teams to understand and immediately act on the information consumers share via conversations. Through deep integrations with leading technology platforms, revenue teams can turn conversation data into automated action to enhance every digital touchpoint and human interaction, leading to better experiences, more conversions, and higher revenue. Invoca is trusted by top brands like Dish Network, Mayo Clinic, Mutual of Omaha, and 1-800-GOT-JUNK?. Invoca has raised $184M from leading venture capitalists including Upfront Ventures, Accel, Silver Lake Waterman, H.I.G. Growth Partners, and Salesforce Ventures. For more information, visit www.invoca.com.

*Nothing contained in this Press Release shall be construed to create any joint venture or legal partnership between Jenne and Invoca.