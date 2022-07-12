TenderEasy, Part of Alpega, Announces Partnership with Upply to Provide Users With Smart Freight Benchmarking Data

STOCKHOLM & PARIS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--TenderEasy, Alpega’s cloud-based freight procurement solution, is glad to announce its latest partnership with Upply, an AI-driven benchmarking provider offering road, sea and air freight data prices across the globe.

The partnership delivers live benchmarking data to TenderEasy’s users through full integration of Upply’s data into TenderEasy‘s platform, providing them with the necessary information to understand the current prices in the market, as well as their evolution over time. This gives the customer the possibility and the power to decide when a tender is competitive and what steps to take in the potential negotiation rounds with carriers.

“Partnerships and integrations like this one adds value to everyone planning or running a freight RFQ. In such a volatile market, we at TenderEasy want to ensure users have the latest insights to decide if, where and when to run a tender”, says Johan Vagerstam, co-founder of TenderEasy and Director Product Management at Alpega.

“Partnerships in the digital ecosystems are key to provide cutting-edge software and platforms. Even more in the transportation industries today where prices fluctuate on a weekly basis and capacities are difficult to find and secure. Our partnership with TenderEasy aims at sharing market data and making it available directly to supply chain experts in their procurement solutions for them to take the best decisions.” comments Thomas Larrieu, CEO at Upply.