Generational Equity Advises DA Mid South in its Sale to Private Investor

DALLAS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Generational Equity, a leading mergers and acquisitions advisor for privately held businesses, is pleased to announce the sale of its client, DA Mid South to a Private Investor. The transaction closed September 9, 2021.

DA Mid South, located in Houston, Texas, is a low-voltage security and electronics integrator. It provides design, installation, maintenance, and monitoring of security, transmission systems, CCTV, intercom systems, access control systems, biometrics, asset management, intercom, and other electronic systems and products.

Generational Equity Executive Managing Director of M&A – Central Region, Michael Goss, and his team lead by Senior M&A Advisor, Gary Milleson, with support from Vice President, M&A, Jacob Mangalath, successfully closed the deal. Senior Managing Director, Joe Van Voorhis established the original relationship with DA Mid South.

“Our private investor was a husband-and-wife team who were also acquiring an Audio-Visual company in the same transaction. The due diligence went very smooth and the buyers were very good to work with,” said Milleson.

About Generational Equity

Generational Equity, Generational Capital Markets (member FINRA/SIPC), Generational Wealth Advisors, Generational Consulting Group, and DealForce are part of the Generational Group, which is headquartered in Dallas and is one of the leading M&A advisory firms in North America.

With more than 300 professionals located throughout 16 offices in North America, the companies help business owners release the wealth of their business by providing growth consulting, merger, acquisition, and wealth management services. Their six-step approach features strategic and tactical growth consulting, exit planning education, business valuation, value enhancement strategies, M&A transactional services, and wealth management.

The M&A Advisor named the company Investment Banking Firm of the Year three years in a row, Valuation Firm of the Year in 2020, and North American Investment Bank of the Year in 2022. For more information, visit https://www.genequityco.com/ or the Generational Equity press room.