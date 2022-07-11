Project Twelve Breaks Record for Most NFT Holders Amid $8 Million Funding Round to Build Sustainable Web3 Gaming Ecosystem

Project Twelve (P12) Genesis Soul-Bound NFT airdrop met with overwhelming enthusiasm from the global gaming community, receiving over 500,000 claims in under one week since launch. (Graphic: Business Wire)

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--As a pioneer of Web3 gaming, Project Twelve’s (P12) recently revealed Genesis Soul-Bound NFT airdrop was met with overwhelming enthusiasm from the global gaming community. In the first week since its launch on June 27th, over 500,000 NFTs were claimed and this number continues to rise. Nearly 70% of participants joined through referrals, reflecting strong organic growth.

The airdrop’s greater-than-expected popularity is a testament to P12’s strong brand recognition and the appeal of its innovative vision to the gaming community. It also establishes P12 as the platform with the largest number of engaged potential users in the Web3 gaming platform space. Genesis Soul-Bound NFT pays homage to Steam developers and gamers by capturing off-chain credentials, including games published and hours played. In doing so, the set of valuable proof-of-play data will entitle NFT holders to future rights and benefits, and gamers within the P12-verse will be a part of the growing movement of virtual asset pioneers, paving the way for a new Web3 gaming future.

Project Twelve recently closed $8 million in new funding from a combination of committed investors, including: MetaApp, Project Galaxy, Primavera Ventures, CyberConnect, CCV, Smrti Lab, and others. With this new funding, P12 will be able to tackle key challenges affecting the Web3 gaming industry. Removing the flawed, for-profit model, P12 aims to better serve the user by building complete infrastructure and tooling to make game creation accessible and implementing a set of economic and governmental mechanisms to make game economy sustainable.

Engage with Project Twelve on Twitter (@_p12_), Discord (https://discord.com/invite/p12), and their blog (https://mirror.xyz/p12.eth).

About Project Twelve

Project Twelve (https://p12.network/) is a Web3 gaming platform and game creator ecosystem with a sustainable economy. It features the Editor, a full-featured Metaverse content engine for building game worlds; the Infra, a set of API/SDK and developer portals for bridging game content on-chain; and the Econs, a set of economic and governmental rules and mechanisms implemented in EVM smart contracts.