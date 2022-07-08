AESARA to welcome the incoming class of five fellows and a visiting scientist.

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. & TORONTO & LONDON & ZUG, Switzerland--(BUSINESS WIRE)--AESARA is pleased to announce the new entrants to its two-year Doctor of Pharmacy fellowship program, Denise Garner, PharmD, Ashik Jayakumar, PharmD, Fadi Manuel, PharmD and Amanda Pan, PharmD. Denise and Ashik are joining AESARA as part of the Market Access and Health Informatics Fellowship Program between University of North Carolina and AESARA; Fadi and Amanda mark the first generation of the AESARA PAIDEIA Fellowship Program.

“The UNC-AESARA partnership creates a well-rounded learning environment for recent graduates, and in our third year of the program, we are excited to continue to grow with these exceptional young professionals,” said Sachiko Ozawa, PhD, MHS, Associate Professor in the Division of Practice Advancement and Clinical Education at the UNC Eshelman School of Pharmacy.

Additionally, Phoenix Riley, PharmD, MSCR will join AESARA as a visiting scientist under AESARA-sponsored one-year Market Acess/Health Economics Outcomes Research program aimed to build upon previous academic and real-world research experiences.

Sissi Pham, CEO of AESARA, said, "This is the largest class of incoming scholars for AESARA to-date, and it speaks volumes to our commitment and investment into the next generation of health services researchers and Market Access professionals.”

“We are proud to offer this diverse group of five talented individuals a unique opportunity to study and work alongside pharmaceutical industry veterans and consulting experts, learn from engagements with various companies, and form a solid research foundation to accelerate their career," added Richard Stanford, Director for the Scholars Program at AESARA.

About AESARA

AESARA is a market access agency with a focused purpose to impact healthcare decision-making to improve people’s lives. Established in 2016, we are a woman and minority-owned company with biopharma seasoned industry professionals in the U.S., Canada, and Europe. Our diverse team is passionate about delivering to our client’s transformative market access strategies and innovative digital communication solutions. For more information, please visit www.aesara.com and connect with AESARA on Twitter and LinkedIn.