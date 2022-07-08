Kaptiva Sports Collaborates with Real Madrid Foundation & Paris Saint-Germain to Increase Summer Camp Expansion in North America.

BARCELONA, Spain--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The Spanish company which specializes in the design, organization, and production of sporting projects with offices in Barcelona and the United States, will be hosting 47 soccer camps this summer across North America. This reaches their business objective to reach every corner of the United States and Canada providing quality events for youth soccer players.

The 2022 summer camp season, which has already exceeded not only pre-pandemic numbers but company records, initiates its expansion plan. In their fourth year collaborating with the Real Madrid Foundation, the addition of Iowa, Alabama, Nebraska, and Louisiana are highlighted. Canadian routes have also been expanded with new camps in Calgary, Vancouver, and Edmonton, thus doubling their presence in the country. It is important to note that Kaptiva Sports recently incorporated Paris Saint-Germain into its portfolio, where it will host 10 camps of the prestigious French club in important cities like San Francisco, Seattle, Boston, and New York, among others. It initiates a collaboration that will be reinforced in 2023 with a total of 20 territories.

“Kaptiva Sports will reach 3,500 participants this summer representing an increase of a 135% of its market share” says Ivan Daza C.F.O. of the company.

Kaptiva Sports is now working on adding a third club to its portfolio where it will host new camps in the core market as part of its strategy. Recently, and following their first investment round along with the incorporation of Oriol Cortada and Marc Bigas to the administration board, the implementation of an ambitious growth plan has begun for the company.

The path lays the foundations and confirms the progression of Kaptiva Sports in the North American market after 15 years of experience in said market.

