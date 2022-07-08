AM Best Affirms Credit Ratings of Ecclesiastical Insurance Office plc

LONDON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--AM Best has affirmed the Financial Strength Rating of A (Excellent) and the Long-Term Issuer Credit Rating of “a” (Excellent) of Ecclesiastical Insurance Office plc (EIO) (United Kingdom). At the same time, AM Best has affirmed the Long-Term Issue Credit Rating of “bbb” (Good) on GBP 106,450,000, 8.625%, non-cumulative irredeemable preference shares issued by EIO. The outlook of these Credit Ratings (ratings) is stable.

The ratings reflect EIO’s balance sheet strength, which AM Best assesses as very strong, as well as its adequate operating performance, neutral business profile and appropriate enterprise risk management.

EIO’s balance sheet strength assessment is underpinned by risk-adjusted capitalisation that AM Best expects to remain comfortably at the strongest level, as measured by Best’s Capital Adequacy Ratio (BCAR). Internal capital generation is expected to support the balance sheet, along with the company’s conservative reserving practices. EIO’s investment portfolio has a relatively high allocation to equity investments, which heightens the sensitivity of the company’s risk-adjusted capitalisation to financial market volatility. However, capital buffers are expected to remain sufficient to absorb financial market shocks over the cycle.

EIO has a track record of adequate operating performance, demonstrated by a five-year (2017-2021) weighted average return on equity of 6.4%. In 2021, the company’s post-tax profit of GBP 77 million was driven by unrealised fair value gains on investments. Although the company reported underwriting losses in 2020 and 2021, it is expected to generate underwriting profit over the medium term.

The company has a well-established, unique position in the U.K. not-for-profit market, offering insurance products and risk management services in the faith, heritage, charity and education sectors. While largely covering business in the United Kingdom, EIO has diversified operations through subsidiaries in Australia, Ireland and Canada.

