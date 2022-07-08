Waitr Powered by ASAP to Deliver Wide Variety of Products Through New Agreement with Burq

LAFAYETTE, La.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Waitr Holdings Inc. (Nasdaq: WTRH) (“Waitr” or the “Company”) announced today a new partnership with Burq, a software logistics delivery provider, that will allow deliveries from several new retail industries. Under the agreement, Waitr powered by ASAP will begin delivery from retailers in genres such as apparel, fashion, luxury, sporting goods … as well as many others.

This is the second major retail delivery partnership announced by the company in recent days, as it transitions into its broader “delivery anything” model. The new initiative brings Waitr’s best-in-class food delivery services to a significantly wider range of products.

Burq works with retailers from multiple industries, specializing in small- and medium-sized businesses. In addition to apparel, fashion, luxury and sporting goods, other industries that work with Burq (and are also now open for Waitr delivery) are alcohol, food, and ethnic grocery stores carrying mainly specialty products not found in mainstream supermarkets.

“Our vision is to provide same-day delivery of a wide range of items our customers need and want,” said Carl Grimstad, CEO and Chairman of the Board of Waitr. “We believe this new partnership with Burq is another noteworthy step toward accomplishing our mission.”

“Burq’s new relationship with Waitr will make it easier and more convenient for customers to get what they need and fast from their favorite retail outlet,” said Salman Habib, Co-Founder of Burq. “Our best-in-class technology and delivery infrastructure compliments Waitr’s vast driver base that is essential to meet the demands of on-demand customers.”

About Waitr Holdings Inc.

Founded in 2013 and based in Lafayette, Louisiana, Waitr operates an online ordering technology platform, providing delivery, carryout and dine-in options. Waitr, along with Bite Squad and Delivery Dudes, connect local restaurants and grocery stores to diners in underserved U.S. markets. Additionally, Waitr facilitates access to third parties that provide payment processing solutions for restaurants and other merchants. Together, they are a convenient way to discover, order and receive great food and other products from local restaurants, national chains and grocery stores. As of March 31, 2022, Waitr, Bite Squad and Delivery Dudes operate in approximately 1,000 cities throughout the United States.