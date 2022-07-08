BJ’s Wholesale Club Announces WOW Days Savings Event

WESTBOROUGH, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--BJ's Wholesale Club (NYSE: BJ), a leading operator of membership warehouse clubs in the Eastern United States, today announces WOW Days, its biggest savings event of the summer. During the three-day event, BJ’s members can expect to find savings of up to 40% off of hundreds of items across the home, consumer electronics and health and beauty categories.

BJ’s revealed some of the deals members can expect to find during the WOW Days event, including

During the WOW Days savings event, which will run July 11 - 13, both in-club and online, hundreds of additional products will be on-sale at up to 40% off from a variety of categories, including Patio and Outdoor Living.

“BJ’s prides itself on the value it delivers to its members every day, but we want them to be able to stretch their dollar even further, which is the premise behind the WOW Days savings event,” said Rachael Vegas, EVP Chief Merchandising Officer, BJ’s Wholesale Club. “In an effort to thank them for their loyalty and support, we want our members to be able to stock up on everything they not only need, but also want, for themselves and their families, but without feeling like they’ve overspent.”

For those that are not a member, during the WOW Days event, you can join BJ’s at more than 50% off the regular membership fee of $55. A BJ’s membership offers:

Plus, every BJ's member can save 10 cents a gallon at BJ's Gas with the purchase of eligible products in-club or online through BJ’s Gas Savings Program.

Shoppers can learn more about BJ’s Wholesale Club by visiting BJs.com.

About BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc.

Headquartered in Westborough, Massachusetts, BJ's Wholesale Club is a leading operator of membership warehouse clubs in the Eastern United States. The company currently operates 229 clubs and 160 BJ's Gas® locations in 17 states.

The Company’s common stock is traded on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE: BJ).