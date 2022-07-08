El Paso Electric Issues a Request for Proposal for an Energy Efficiency and Load Management Market Potential Study

EL PASO, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--El Paso Electric (EPE) issues a Request for Proposal (RFP) for an Energy Efficiency (EE) and Load Management (LM) Market Potential Study (MPS) to select proposals from qualified consultants. The selected consultant(s) will work with EPE directly to complete the MPS that defines EE and LM programs for residential, commercial and industrial customers in EPE’s service area.

The potential study will assess the technical, economic and achievable potential for reducing energy, demand, and shifting on-peak electricity usage through EE and LM programs. EPE is looking towards identifying all potential solutions for EE and LM programs.

The MPS will be used to create EE and LM resources and levels to be modelled in EPE’s 2024 Integrated Resource Plan.

Prospective bidders for EPE’s RFP have until August 12, 2022, to submit an intent to bid. The full RFP can be found here.

About El Paso Electric

El Paso Electric is a regional electric utility providing generation, transmission, and distribution service to approximately 450,000 retail and wholesale customers in a 10,000-square mile area of the Rio Grande valley in west Texas and southern New Mexico.

Facebook @ElPasoElectric | www.epelectric.com | Twitter @ElPasoElectric