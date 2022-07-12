BAE Systems Delivers Advanced M-Code GPS Products to Germany

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa--(BUSINESS WIRE)--BAE Systems has delivered advanced M-Code GPS receivers for ground-based missions to Germany via the Foreign Military Sales (FMS) process. Under a contract with U.S. Space Systems Command, BAE Systems is delivering its Miniature Precision Lightweight GPS Receiver Engine – M-Code (MPE-M), providing precise geolocation and positioning capabilities in complex and contested operational environments for ground-based soldiers and vehicles and other space-constrained applications.

BAE Systems’ MPE-M is a small, high-performance GPS receiver providing assured Position, Navigation and Timing (PNT) for applications where size, weight, and power are all critical factors, including handheld devices, ground vehicles, and unmanned aerial systems.

“Germany is the first country to receive M-Code GPS capabilities via FMS, leading the way among our allies,” said Greg Wild, director of Navigation and Sensor Systems at BAE Systems. “Accelerating the delivery of M-Code capabilities to allied warfighters around the globe is critical to ensuring trusted PNT in the face of modern threats from our adversaries.”

MPE-M acquires signals rapidly, and is compatible with the advanced military M-Code GPS signal, which is hardened against signal jamming and spoofing and provides next-generation cryptography for improved security. The receiver has the same form factor as its predecessor, accelerating and simplifying the M-Code upgrade process for existing military GPS user equipment and accommodating future growth and changes in GPS operational needs.

Work on BAE Systems’ military GPS products is conducted in Cedar Rapids, Iowa, where the company is building a modern engineering and production facility. The company’s Navigation and Sensor Systems business has delivered thousands of M-Code GPS receivers to the U.S. Department of Defense and U.S.-based systems integrators, and more than 1.5 million GPS devices globally.

For additional information about BAE Systems military GPS products, visit: https://www.baesystems.com/en-us/product/gps-products.